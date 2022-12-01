Charlotte’s selectboard voted itself to be the town’s cannabis control commission at a special meeting Nov. 22.
Adopting a local control commission is an optional step for a town and ultimately creates an extra layer of review when looking to regulate cannabis sales and cultivation.
According to the state’s Cannabis Control Board, when a completed application for any type of cannabis license is received, the statewide board will send a report to the local control commission which may “issue and administer local control licenses and may condition licenses on their compliance with zoning bylaws.”
The local commission may also deny, suspend or revoke a local control license if it violates any conditions placed on the license.
However, according to the state, the local commission cannot “place conditions on the operation of cannabis establishments, create special rules for them, or use their zoning power in a way that will have the effect of prohibiting the operation of cannabis establishments.”
“Unlike everything else that goes through the state for a license, with a local board, an individual will have to apply to the town first and get permission before going to the state,” said town planner Larry Lewack. “The state is still the primary authority, but there would also be a local process.”
With the formation of the town’s local commission, procedures surrounding local licensing with the three companies who have already begun cannabis conversations within the town remain unclear for town officials.
Three cultivation operations in Charlotte have been approved for licenses by the state’s Cannabis Control Board, with two of them already starting cultivation operations: Heady Righton LLC, Boreas Ventures LLC and Red Clover Canopies LLC.
“They have their state license, but we think we have the authority to require all of them to go through local licensing,” Lewack said. “We are trying to walk a balance between businesses that have already invested considerable capital in starting up cultivation — we recognize it’s a sensitive issue and our approach is soft.”
Notices regarding local licensing have been sent to the companies and the town anticipates a collaborative approach in bringing them into local compliance as land-use regulations continue to be rolled out.
Lewack said that with the selectboard acting as the local control commission, the process will be similar to obtaining a liquor license. Except in these cases there are land-use regulations involved.
Since the town’s creation of the development review board last year, the planning commission has set out to complete a hefty overhaul of its land-use regulations, some of which were voted on Nov. 8.
Although land-use regulations surrounding cannabis were not on the midterm ballot, they will likely be voted on at Town Meeting Day in March.
If the town wishes to look at an expedited process, the planning commission will have to “prepare standards and rules for regulation, bring it to selectboard and warn a hearing to adopt on an interim basis,” Lewack said.
That process could happen as soon as January.
Although the local control board will be populated by the selectboard for now, Charlotte Selectboard chair Jim Faulkner shared that it is possible it will evolve into a commission separate from the selectboard in the future.
“It’s a complicated thing and we are in the infancy,” Faulkner said. “Let’s just get (the local cannabis commission) on the books and then we will start dealing with all the parts to it.”
