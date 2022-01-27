Attracting and hanging onto fire and rescue employees and volunteers is tough all over, but it’s been particularly hard in Charlotte.
It’s been so hard to staff the rescue side of the Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department that it has transitioned to a primarily paid staff with a small contingent of six volunteers or attendants who may go on ambulance calls as drivers or to perform mostly non-medical duties.
Critics of the department say it has had problems keeping staff and volunteers because of dissatisfaction with management, particularly Chief Dick St. George. But supporters say the department is just struggling with the same problems of retaining people as other departments.
Fritz Tegatz, president of the board of Charlotte Fire and Rescue Department, said he wouldn’t discuss complaints about individual members because of privacy concerns and because he didn’t want “to get into a pissing match.”
The number of Charlotte rescue’s volunteer attendants has dropped to six from 14 in 2017, but the department has experienced that up-and-down trend for at least the last nine years. For three of those years, it had at least 13 volunteers but other years the number of volunteers hovered around five.
The Charlotte fire department has 13 volunteers, which is the same amount it had last year. In 2014 the department had 23 members, but the number dropped to 13 by 2015. It was up to 26 members in 2016. Over the last nine years, it’s averaged just over 18 members.
Tegatz said there were several volunteers who quit eight or 10 years ago because of public criticism at that time which he characterized as “claims and lies.”
“They still say, ‘You know, I’d still volunteer, but I’m just not going to put myself out there. It affected my job,” Tegatz said. “Who wants to put up with this crap as a volunteer?”
The Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department has made a switch in recent years so that the fire department is now all volunteer, and the rescue department is almost all paid.
According to the department’s website, there are currently 16 volunteer members of the fire department.
The rescue department is run by four salaried employees. Two of them are on duty seven days a week, 24 hours a day. It takes three people for an ambulance on a call. The two people in the back with a patient are either full-time staff or per diem employees. Sometimes the driver is a volunteer who may only be qualified to drive.
Holes in the rescue schedule are filled with the per-diem staff. These are emergency medical certified technicians who are paid for working a 12-hour shift on an as-needed basis.
“Many of them are full-time employees with other services or they’re students who are working. A lot of them are med students,” Tegatz said.
Part of the increase in the department’s proposed $900,000 budget is to convert two per-diem employees to full-time salaried staff to help with the full-time day and night operation of the department. Most of this budget increase is not due to pay, he said, but to add benefits for these two employees, who will probably come from the department’s pool of 30 per-diem employees.
Last year’s fire and rescue budget was just over $780,000.
Selectboard chair Jim Faulkner, who was an active rescue squad volunteer before being elected to the selectboard and is the liaison between that board and the fire and rescue department, said the department’s environment is “caustic.”
He said this environment was the reason for the resignations of two full-time paramedics recently after just a month with the department, and that of Trevor Denton, who had been with the department for about 15 years.
Calls to Denton were not returned, but according to The Charlotte Bridge his resignation was due to “drama” and nepotism in the department.
The post cited an incident in which a fire volunteer, who allegedly was under 18, slid on black ice driving to a call and hit a telephone pole. Reportedly, Denton said this incident was dismissed because the unidentified firefighter was a relative of St. George’s.
Tegatz said he was on that call, which was over a year ago. The road was so icy that he was sitting on the bumper of the fire truck because he couldn’t stand up without falling. He also said that the fireman was over 18, was driving his personal vehicle and the dent was barely visible.
In contrast to Charlotte, the Shelburne Rescue Department has one full-time employee and two part-time employees. The bulk of its shifts are filled by 28 certified emergency medical technicians who are volunteers, rescue chief Jacob Leopold said.
Although Shelburne still benefits from dedicated volunteers, its rescue department has dropped from 38 unpaid rescue volunteers a year ago.
Leopold said the people who staff the town’s rescue shifts are true volunteers. They don’t receive a per diem.
The only money the Shelburne rescue volunteers get is payment for training. The town has an $18,000 training budget that’s split among the volunteers.
Leopold said he wasn’t sure why Shelburne rescue has a volunteer membership that appears more loyal and active than some neighboring towns.
