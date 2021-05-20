A few weeks ago, Lane Morrison was worried. He was the sole member of Charlotte’s five-member zoning board of adjustment. An important joint planning commission and zoning hearing was scheduled for April 28, and without a quorum, there would be no meeting.
In addition, the planning commission needed two new members. On Monday, May 10, the Charlotte Selectboard finalized appointments to the commission, ending a weeks-long process to find six new volunteers for both boards.
Morrison is feeling much better. “I think it’s good,” he said. “It’ll all work out just fine.”
In mid-April, three zoning board members abruptly resigned and another decided not to rescind his bid for reappointment. On April 19, planning commission member Marty Illick died unexpectedly, and member Ben Pualwan resigned shortly afterward for personal reasons.
Looming on the horizon was the April 28 joint hearing to discuss a long-planned Charlotte Family Health Center construction project in the West Village Center.
Over a two-week period in late April and early May, the selectboard interviewed candidates for the zoning board, choosing Karina Warshaw, Ronda Moore, JD Herlihy and Charles Russell to fill the spots. Russell ended up recusing himself from the health center deliberations because his brother Mike Russell is an attorney who represents Charlotte Family Health for the building project, making way for alternate Andrew Swayze to step in.
On Monday, Kyra Wegman and Linda Radimer were appointed to fill the two empty seats. Wegman is a newcomer to Charlotte, and Linda Radimer has lived here most of her life, has previously served on the commission and helped create the town plan.
Local business owner and member of the town board of auditors, Mike Dunbar, who made an unsuccessful bid for the selectboard on Town Meeting Day in March, interviewed for both the planning commission and zoning board of adjustment. He wasn’t chosen for either.
Other appointments on Monday included several other reappointments and appointments: Bill Pence, recreation commission; Karina Warshaw, emergency management coordinator; Susan Blood, conservation commission; Mel Huff, conservation commission; Brett Towle, conservation commission; Ronda Moore, conservation commission; Larry Sommers, trails committee; Cathy Marshall, Charlotte Park & Wildlife Refuge Oversight Committee; Robert Bloch, Thompson’s Point Design Review Committee.
Selectboard member Lewis Mudge said during the meeting, “It’s a small town and everyone knows everyone.”
As part of his effort to create a policy for transparency, he asked every candidate for every position a version of the same question: Can you attest to your ability to recuse yourself should a conflict of interest arrive? All of the candidates answered, “Absolutely.”
Editor’s note: Kyra Wegman is the spouse of Jesse Wegman, a co-founder and board member of The Charlotte Bridge. JD Herlihy is the spouse of Damaris Herlihy, a volunteer copy editor for The Charlotte Bridge. Neither Jesse nor Damaris make editorial decisions or have any involvement in reporting news stories.
This story first appeared in the Charlotte Bridge, thecharlottebridge.substack.com.
