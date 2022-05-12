Charlotte is staring down a hefty price for a new town garage — close to $4 million — a surprise for officials who had expected to pay half as much.
The proposed garage, set to be built at the former flea market on Route 7 on the southeastern-most portion of Burns Woods, is projected to cost the town $3,762,049 — more than half of which would be raised through a bond.
“When we got this pre-estimate from Russell Construction, it kind of took the breath out of you because we didn’t expect it to be anywhere near this amount,” selectboard Chair Jim Faulkner said.
“I almost fell out of my chair,” selectboard member Lewis Mudge said.
The issue now becomes what the town wants to cut from the proposal to trim the cost.
Residents during a selectboard meeting Monday called the figure “alarming” and “outrageous,” and officials spent much of the time debating how to reduce that cost, and what to take out of the building — reducing the number of garage bays, for example.
“We haven’t trimmed this at all,” Faulkner said “We have to find ways to cut it.”
Town officials looked to Hinesburg’s and Ferrisburgh’s recent efforts to build new town garages, both of which had cheaper price tags. But compounding cost issues are national and global supply chain issues. The price of steel, for example, has “gone through the roof,” Faulkner said at the meeting.
The proposal is for a manufactured steel building. The use of wood for the garage had been discussed but the architect said it would cost at least 30 percent more, Faulkner said.
“Prices of materials are not where they were when the Ferrisburgh garage or Hinesburg garage were built, and to compare prices is, I think, not as helpful as thinking how to minimize operational needs and maximize the goal of being able to have a building that can serve the town for 100 years,” selectboard member Matt Krasnow said.
Faulkner during the meeting said the subcommittee for the town garage will meet Wednesday to continue discussing the architect’s proposal. He later estimated that a final bid estimate could be put together in a month, but said he was ultimately unsure of how long the process could take.
“We’d like to get it started this year. Is that possible? Probably not now, the way this conversation is going,” Faulkner said. “This will take some time to sift through these ideas.”
Complicating matters is the unclear future of the town’s road commissioner, Hugh Junior Lewis, who has been in the position for 23 years and has contracted with the town for the use of his equipment.
“The plan is that Lewis Excavating will be operating out of the town-owned building as long as Junior Lewis is the road commissioner,” town manager Dean Bloch said previously. “But this hasn’t been worked out yet.”
If he or his son decide not to run again — or if no one else runs for road commissioner — the town would be left without a roads crew and would have to create its own public works department, which could cost “an enormous amount of money” for the town, Faulkner said.
“It’ll cost us probably $3 or $4 more million just to buy equipment. That’s all of Junior’s equipment,”, he said. “The longer we can keep Junior, the less the building is going to cost us.”
Lewis didn’t address the issue at the meeting. Officials will also have to work out a new memorandum of understanding between Lewis and the town.
The town plans to use its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds, to the tune of $1.3 million, toward the garage. It then has roughly $600,000 in reserve funds it can use, but the remainder will have to paid through a long-term bond.
Voters in the town of 3,700 will have to approve any bond or loan the town approves. The town took out a bond for the reconstruction of the fire and rescue station in 1999, as well as the town library addition in 2019
“Our goal, until we found out this estimate, was to ask the voters (to bond) for less than a million. That would have not raised the tax rate very much,” Faulkner said. “When this came in that changed everything.”
Selectboard members during a meeting on April 4 hired Russell Construction to develop the preliminary design at a cost of $19,645.
In December, a late-night fire destroyed the town’s Church Hill Road garage, taking with it all the snowplows that are used to clear 80 miles of Charlotte roads.
Lewis Excavating also lost a grader, a bulldozer, some farm tractors and 30 years-worth of tools.
