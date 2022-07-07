The Charlotte Selectboard Friday voted to stop paying weekly stipends to town planner Larry Lewack for filling in as interim zoning administrator and helping to train staff in the planning and zoning department. The town has paid him nearly $5,000 since December.
Charlotte hired a new zoning administrator in January, but he resigned last month.
“I think we all should thank Larry for the extra work he put into the zoning office,” selectboard member Frank Tenney said.
Louise McCarren echoed that appreciation: “I want to make sure we give Larry our heartfelt thanks. You did an amazing job taking care of everything.”
The two selectboard members were joined by chair Jim Faulkner in a 3-0 vote to stop the weekly $175 payments effective July 1 after emerging from executive session.
Town manager Dean Bloch said Wednesday that the board convened a special meeting to address the issue because July 1 is the start of the new fiscal year.
The board most recently discussed Lewack’s extra pay at its June 27 regularly scheduled meeting but took no action.
The weekly payment to Lewack was approved by the selectboard in December shortly after Wendy Pelletier stepped down as zoning administrator because of family issues.
Charlotte’s salary for town planner is set at $56,414, according to the 2021 town report. Lewack’s additional $175 payments began on Dec. 20 and totaled $4,725 as of press time.
Lewack and Jeannine McCrumb alternatively served as interim zoning administrators from January to April 2021 after the departure of Daniel Morgan, who resigned as zoning administrator in January 2021 after less than two years on the job.
Lewack was paid $150 a week to serve as interim zoning administrator at that time, town manager Dean Bloch said at the June 27 meeting. But the selectboard bumped the pay up to $175 this time around.
“The last time there was a vacancy in that position, Larry was asked and agreed to be appointed on an interim basis in addition to his job as town planner, and due to that the selectboard paid him an additional $150 a week for that additional assignment,” Bloch said at the time. “Initially, the previous position included staffing the zoning board, which he’s not being asked to do at this point.”
Shortly after, the town hired Keith Oborne, who assumed the role as zoning administrator in January. He resigned last month, but the weekly payments have continued.
The stipends have been brought up by residents at several meetings.
On June 27 Claudia Mucklow asked when the selectboard would stop paying Lewack “stipends for training new zoning administrators. You owe it to the taxpayers to look into it straight away.”
“At the very least, no more stipends. Make the training part of the town planner’s job description to take away any incentive for him to sabotage his own trainees,” she said.
Selectboard member Lewis Mudge asked the rest of the selectboard to “fill him in,” but the issue was not addressed.
On May 9, Robert Mack asked “at what point do we not pay Larry the extra money?” according to a recording of the meeting. “Anytime I speak with Keith he seems very professional. I would call him up to speed. I don’t know what Larry adds to it.”
At the June meeting, Faulkner said, “I think it’s thought still that he added a lot to that planning and zoning department by his knowledge and we have some new people here that aren’t completely ready to go. That’s why he’s still getting paid. He’s helping them out. We have a couple of people that are new here.”
Selectboard member Frank Tenney during that meeting said he believes “we’re due up for another discussion on it.”
Member Matt Krasnow said the issue has been “reevaluated a few times to see if we think it’s time to stop having that stipend and we’re not there yet. The only time an action would be taken to rescind that stipend would be when we think that additional work that’s not in his job description isn’t being done anymore for the planning and zoning office and that’s not the case. He’s still performing that work.”
Mudge and Krasnow were not at the meeting where the extra pay was rescinded.
Greg Popa contributed to this report.
