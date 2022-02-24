Not quite two months into his tenure as chair of the newly formed Charlotte Development Review Board, Lane Morrison has resigned.
In an email to the selectboard, Morrison wrote, “Effective immediately I am resigning from the development review board. The reconfiguration to the development review board process from the zoning board of adjustment and the planning commission adds an extraordinary amount of work based on judging the current applications. I felt fully supported by the office staff but realize this assignment is not a good fit for me. Thank you for your confidence in selecting me to serve as a volunteer.”
Though it’s only met a handful of times, the development review board hasn’t been without its struggles, though Morrison did not cite them as a reason for his departure. During the Feb. 9 meeting, the board deliberated on the Donovan-O’Donnell application for a development on the corner of Greenbush Road and Lake Road. The purpose of the deliberation was to reconsider requirements for application approval that had been previously set by the zoning board.
Prior to the meeting, Morrison telephoned fellow development review board member Christina Asquith and asked her to recuse herself from the deliberations based on a public letter she had written as a private citizen prior to her appointment to the board. In it, she voiced her opposition to the Donovan-O’Donnell development.
Asquith told The Charlotte Bridge that Morrison said he felt that her pre-stated opinion on the project would prevent her from fulfilling her role as an impartial judge in the matter.
“I tried to share my points of view on that phone call,” she said. “He brushed them aside.”
Asquith said her opinions as a concerned citizen didn’t necessarily preclude her from fairly considering the matter as a member of the development review board, and that she wasn’t given the opportunity to disclose a potential conflict and then explain why she could still be impartial — a process that is clearly laid out in the development review board’s rules of procedure and conflict of interest policy.
Asquith recused herself from the matter via an email to the development review board, saying she was doing so “under pressure from Lane.”
Morrison said, “the development review board followed all local and state regulations without exception. There was extensive process review by staff and attorneys prior to the start of the last several development review board meetings.”
Based on information provided to town attorney David Rugh by selectboard chair Jim Faulkner, Rugh recommended to Faulkner and town administrator Dean Bloch that Asquith recuse herself.
Asquith said she had not been given access to the town attorney regarding this matter.
After the Feb. 9 meeting, planning commission member Kyra Wegman expressed concern about the development review board’s 4-0 vote that evening granting a reconsideration of conditions set forth by the planning commission last fall during their last deliberation on the Donovan-O’Donnell matter.
“Ideally, this meeting could have been a joint effort between the entire planning commission and the development review board so that we could have discussed the choices and considerations the planning commission took in crafting the Donovan conditions,” she wrote. “Instead, I and Bill Stuono sat there listening, given no opportunity to speak on behalf of our work or to correct the record, while the development review board disparaged or dismissed an extremely detailed document as mistaken or incomplete; or claimed wrongly that our conclusions had ‘no findings’; or that we were operating outside our purview. In fact, our choices were not taken lightly, and were made over a collective five hours of meetings.”
As reported in The Citizen last fall, the planning commission approved the preliminary application from Patricia O’Donnell and Jim Donovan for their Lake Road subdivision, with one major condition — how much of the land should be kept open and where. Wegman voted no.
The property is an open landscape of pasture, forest and wetlands surrounding Holmes Brook.
The project proposes nine lots for the 124-acre parcel, with seven homesites on lots of an acre or less and an eighth lot on 44 acres of agricultural land with a building site for a farmstead (house, barn, other farm structures) to accommodate a farmer-in-residence. The owners propose that the rest of the property would be used for farming or remain pasture.
Lewack said much of the opposition to the project stems from residents’ worry that the land could be subdivided in the future. The planning commission’s approval is contingent upon it being permanently preserved as open land.
O’Donnell and Donovan’s preliminary plan keeps 74 acres as open land but planning officials want the majority of the 44-acre lot, which many regard as iconic Charlotte farmland, to be forever protected from being subdivided and to be kept open.
Asquith said she would have been the lone dissenting vote in the Donovan-O’Donnell matter at the development review board meeting last week, and that she thought Morrison did not want her voice at the table. “I felt very much that his intent was to have me not be part of this discussion,” she said.
The selectboard now must choose a replacement member. Charles Russell is currently vice chair.
