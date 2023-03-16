Charlotte’s local cannabis control commission — who are also members of the selectboard — denied an application for a mixed cultivator tier 1 cannabis license Monday for Vermont Cultivars LLC in defiance of state guidance, citing disagreement with the town zoning administrator’s issuance of a local permit for the cannabis producer.
After initially postponing the original decision to OK the application at the Feb. 13 selectboard meeting, Keith Oborne, the town’s zoning administrator, determined that because a medical cannabis growing operation was previously permitted at that same site, he treated that as a permitted use and issued a permit to the grower.
Because of this “grandfathered” use on the site, it’s a simpler process than conditional use review before the development review board that’s usually required, because Charlotte does not yet have land use regulations in place to govern the cannabis market, explained town planner Larry Lewack.
The planning commission is currently finalizing new cannabis regulations that will be presented at a public hearing on March 23.
During Monday’s meeting, cannabis control commission members discussed several issues they had with Oborne’s decision. But town administrator Dean Bloch reminded members, “You may not agree with that, but I don’t think that matters, a zoning permit was issued. That stands. It wasn’t appealed. So, the role of the local cannabis control commission is to accept that permit and refer the application back to the state to say the zoning permit has been issued.”
Commission member Frank Tenney said one of his main concerns was that “it did not go through site plan. The only thing that’s allowed without getting a site plan are dwellings, forestry and agriculture. If it’s treated like a business, every business in town that gets a permit has to go through site plan review.”
“I want to make sure that we’re following local rules,” he continued.
Bloch responded, “What I would want to guard against is opening us to liability that we’re not following the appropriate process. I know you’re trying to follow the process, but I don’t think we have any say in it after the zoning permit has been issued.”
Lewack explained in a separate conversation that while the inside portion of this cultivation operation may be permitted use, some of the concerns from the local cannabis control commission may have stemmed from what will happen with the 1,000 square feet earmarked for outdoor growing in the town’s industrial district.
“What happens inside the building as a use — I agreed with Keith — is appropriate to grandfather because it’s almost identical to the previous use,” Lewack said. “But what this particular business wants to do is also have an outdoor grow, where they’re going to have a patch of up to 1,000 square feet of plants.”
According to Lewack, although the state — through Act 158 — exempts outdoor grows up to 1,000 square feet from municipal permitting, he said, “by the state’s own measurement, you can only get a tier 1 outdoor grow license if it’s happening on land which is a farm that is following required agricultural practices. By definition, that’s not going to be the case found in the industrial district.”
Despite the concerns during the half-hour-long conversation, Nellie Marvel, the outreach and education manager for the state’s Cannabis Control Board, explained in an email that a town only has the authority to approve or deny an application based on the three areas that they have the authority to regulate: zoning, public nuisance and signage. If an application meets those requirements and has the required permits for the town they’re operating in, then the town doesn’t have the grounds to deny a license.
“(The application) went through the town process whether or not you like that process,” town administrator Dean Bloch said at the meeting.
Nonetheless, when a motion was reluctantly made and seconded, members unanimously voted the project down.
Commission member Lewis Mudge questioned the value of even having a local cannabis control board.
“I guess what I object to is the sort of performative aspect of why we are voting,” Mudge said. “I mean, this permit has been approved, the horse has already left the barn. Yeah, we’re having this conversation, but I’m still baffled by the fact that we can’t actually say where it is. That’s still just weird.”
Marvel explained that the reason the state’s control board gives such limited information to towns during the application process is for the grower’s confidentiality and privacy purposes. “For instance, a lot of our cultivators have expressed concerns to us, rightly so. There have been instances in other states where their addresses get published, and then come September when their crop is flowering and about ready for harvest people have seen their crops stolen before they’ve had a chance to actually harvest and reap the benefits of their labor,” she said.
It remains unclear exactly what the town’s next steps are, but Bloch confirmed that without the local cannabis control commission’s approval of the license, the cultivator cannot start cultivation.
“He may, however, make preparations in accordance with the zoning permit, though this would be at risk that the license may not get approved,” he said.
When asked when the town will notify the state that the application was denied, Bloch said, “We’re probably going to be checking with the town attorney on that.”
Jim Faulkner, chair of the selectboard and commission member, could not be reached for comment.
“I think the selectboard doesn’t want to place itself above the interests of neighbors,” Lewack said. “I don’t know to what extent neighbors will be concerned about this outdoor cultivation proposed, but I think they should have their due process. If that was a driver for the (local cannabis control commission’s) decision that people have due process and have an opportunity to weigh in on this before it gets the green light, I think that’s completely legit. That’s what the town’s effort to create these new cannabis standards is all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.