Food trucks at one point filled the Charlotte Crossings parking lot.
Now, they’re gone. At least for the time being, because, owner Mike Dunbar, did not apply to make his temporary permit permanent.
The new building, just south of Ferry Road on Route 7, is permitted to have a restaurant — that has not opened yet — and Shelburne-based La Villa Bistro has a pop-up on site, offering sit-down service in a tent.
Charlotte Zoning Administrator Daniel Morgan just recently pulled the plug on food trucks at the site when the owners failed to apply for a permit.
He said Dunbar was issued a temporary permit in May when COVID-19 and the quarantine hit.
Dunbar is hoping La Villa Bistro will take over the vacant restaurant space in his building.
Social media comments exploded after the town of Charlotte has put the kibosh on food trucks. The majority are upset that food trucks are gone there.
“I have found the food trucks idea a wonderful addition to our little village. Let them be!” Josie Hererra posted on Front Porch Forum. “Who are they hurting?”
Patrice Demarco posted, “Is the selectboard so out of touch in Charlotte with the misery of our neighbors that we can’t pause some regulation for the survival of our small businesses?”
However, Peter Carreiro was one of the few who spoke up for town officials: “No one at the Town Hall is trying to tell us what is fast food. They’re just going by the definition given to them.”
Carreiro is the owner of Rise ‘n Shine Farm where food trucks are permitted, along with Point Bay Marina.
“To me it’s selective zoning,” Dunbar said.
‘Phenomenal benefit’
Town officials tell another version of the Charlotte Crossing’s food truck chronicle.
“Food trucks are an allowed use, but they don’t have a permit for it. They just have to apply for a permit,” Town Administrator Dean Bloch said.
He said the owners were told they would need to get a permanent permit when they were given a temporary one in May.
Morgan said the food trucks are “a phenomenal benefit to the town, particularly in these trying times” — but the town just wants businesses to comply.
The owners have contacted the town through their lawyers, who have said they are working on the application, according to Morgan.
The process will require the planning commission to have a site plan and a sketch plan hearing. If everything goes without a hitch, it would take at least a month, Bloch said.
Dunbar said he had thought town officials would reach out with information about the need for him to get a permanent permit.
“Information from Charlotte is one-way. Information goes in and nothing comes out,” he claimed.
However, Morgan said, “We sent out a number of letters asking that all unpermitted use is halted while the permit process goes on.”
Morgan said he sent a letter on May 28 and contacted the owners by phone and email again on June 10, Aug. 14 and Aug. 26 about the need for a permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.