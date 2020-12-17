Next time you go out for milk or bread, take a second to help shape the future of Charlotte.
Surveys intended to gauge interest in creating a community center — and what it should include— are being distributed.
They can be found online at s.surveyplanet.com/m6z5Jz-Ao, at Spear’s Corner Store, the library and town hall, according to Nicole Conley, recreation director.
In November, a committee began to meet, tasked with seeing if the community is even interested in a center, Conley said. Much of the conversation has also been about the cost of the project, she said.
The survey will be used to ascertain how extensive a facility people want – if they do want one.
“Lots of residents say we need an indoor gym. At first the idea was a facility for athletic activities, but it turned into something that could allow for town events,” Conley said.
She said the town could build a facility that would be used for Town Meeting Day, for voting and for bigger events from the senior center or the library, for example, who may not be able to accommodate a crowd in their own spaces.
At its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 9, the committee weighed the option of presenting on Town Meeting Day, but not including a budget ask. Members talked about just showing what the community center might be and where it might go.
At this point, Charlotte has said Town Meeting Day will include voting by Austrailian ballot, but the selectboard has not finalized other particulars.
Conley said next steps will include preparing data from the survey and examining different potential sites. She holds out hope that someone might donate property to the town for a community center.
“We’re just getting our ducks in a row to take this vision to the town,” she said.
Included in the myriad possible uses the survey asks about are multi-use sports courts (basketball, pickleball, soccer, volleyball, tennis), theater or performing arts, pool, track, climbing wall, handball or racquetball courts, special needs population programs, childcare of afterschool care, summer camps, a fitness center or an emergency shelter.
“I really don’t want to say it’s just recreation and for town events. I think that it could be much, much more than just recreation, which is why we’re really focusing on calling it a community center,” Conley said.
Surveyed out?
“Is there any concern that people may be surveyed out?” selectboard member Louise McCarren said at the community center meeting on Dec. 9.
McCarren and her fellow selectboard members are all serving on the 16-member community center committee.
In that talk, she referenced a currently wrapping-up survey asking Charlotte residents about their views of town preparedness for natural disasters, COVID-19 and more in an overall resiliency questionnaire. Committee member Christy Gallese, a community member, said, “There’s a lot of surveys floating around, so I’m hoping people aren’t surveyed out.”
But McCarren and Gallese both agree the community center survey is a lot more fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.