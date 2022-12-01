Charlotte Central School teacher Julia Beerworth and former student Kobe Kessler are collaborating on a creative project showing just how important the student-teacher relationship is.
The two met at Vergennes Union High School where Beerworth taught civics. Kessler was a senior in her class at the time and the two connected over the media studies portion of the class. Although Kessler was a strong history student, Beerworth could see that his passions were in media and technology.
“The most important thing about teaching to me is to build relationships with students,” said Beerworth. “I believe every student is so much more than what we see within the classroom walls. To me, teaching is not just about having students memorize facts and getting them to love your content. I am more interested in teaching them real life skills, like collaboration, communication, and technology; skills that they can take beyond my classroom in order to pursue their own passions.”
In order to help foster this skill, she tasked Kessler with making a music video for her and her sister- in-law’s band, The Beerworth Sisters. Kobe was thrilled at the idea of adding this to his resumé at such a young age.
“I am super thankful to her for her openness to working with me,” Kessler said.
At the time, the Beerworth Sisters — Anna Pepin is the other half of the duo — had several songs purchased by Netflix from both their first and second album for the hit show “The Ranch,” and Kessler was able to produce and direct their first music video.
“It’s a full service operation including editing, any of the effects works or simple animations, any prop design, location stuff and artistic direction. That’s what I do for most of my music video projects,” Kessler said. The video can be viewed at bit.ly/3XlxpXQ.
The Beerworth Sisters band began in 2012 and was born out of the duo’s shared aspirations for motherhood, teaching and overall desire for a fun and positive outlet.
“We are both self-taught musicians. Anna and I love children and have a lot in common, even though we are not really sisters. We face similar challenges as mothers and teachers and both share such a profound love of children,” Beerworth said.
The band’s new album, “Looking Back,” will be released the first week in December, and Kessler is again working on music video production for the album.
He is now a full-time student at the University of Vermont, double majoring in environmental science and film and television studies, and hopes to pursue grad school in film and ultimately enter the film industry.
“I believe in every single student that I teach — I truly think Kobe is going to be the next Steven Spielberg. He is such an amazing thinker and student,” says Beerworth. “It’s just a small project but it’s another way to help him continue what he’s passionate about.”
Join The Beerworth Sisters at Shelburne Vineyards on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6-8 p.m. for a live performance and the debut of their third album.
