Wisely, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray kept her remarks short at the Charlotte Town Party on Saturday.
The food hadn’t been served when Gray spoke. Charlotters were restless. And hungry.
The smoky smell of grilling burgers and chicken, the sounds of music, the laughs of children, the murmurs of adults renewing conversations started weeks or months before twined and swirled across the picnic grounds at the Charlotte Town Beach and up through the tree canopy.
People were happy to hear Gray pumping up Vermont’s response to the coronavirus, leading the nation — possibly the world — in vaccinations, but they were even happier when she stopped, and some serious eating began.
The food was free thanks to the generosity of Fat Cow Farm, Misty Knoll Chicken, Stoney Loam Farm, Paterson Fuel, Backyard Bistro, Adams Berry Farm and Mow, Mow, Mow.
Dean Fishman, who turns 2 next month, may not be able to perfectly enunciate all the words in his growing vocabulary, but as he waited for his grandmother Ruth DeForest to spoon some ice cream into his mouth his pronunciation of chocolate was clear and enthusiastic.
The Mystic Party Band supplied music as it has in years past.
As he scurried about organizing food on the tables and greeting people, recreation commission chair Bill Fraser-Harris wasn’t sure how many years the town party has been held but said it had been at least 10.
After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, hundreds of people turned out and crowded around the food tables — enough so that burgers and barbecued chicken had run out before a few latecomers showed up.
Wolfger Schneider said he’d lived in Charlotte for 11 years and this was the first time he’d come out for the town party.
It’s likely he’ll be back next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.