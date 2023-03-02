Three Charlotte selectboard candidates and one Champlain Valley School District school board candidate talked affordable housing, green energy, future town meeting policies and other issues with nearly 50 residents during last week’s hour-and-a-half long community forum.
Incumbent Lewis Mudge is running uncontested for a three-year term on the selectboard alongside Kelly Devine and Patrice Machavern, who are vying for a two-year seat vacated by Matt Krasnow.
Meghan Siket is running unopposed for school board.
Town Meeting Day
Candidates were first asked to share their thoughts on returning to an in-person Town Meeting Day. This year, the selectboard voted to keep the annual meeting by Australian ballot, which was later met by some resident-led backlash.
“The town that I grew up in Massachusetts still has in-person Town Meeting Day,” said Devine. “So, it’s something that I’ve grown up with and I think is very closely tied to our New England roots. The challenge that we’ve been having is participation level. Town meeting is most fun and most valuable when you get a lot of folks to participate. We need to figure out how to balance those two things together … participation and this really important democratic institution that’s very unique to New England.”
As a member of the Town Meeting Solutions Committee, Machavern agreed with the tradition of town meeting, but wondered if the ballot box allowed more people to participate.
“As an individual who has attended town meeting faithfully since my children were born, I witnessed firsthand the dwindling number of participants who are unable to attend,” she said. “Compare that to the number of people that I witnessed walking through to vote on Australian ballot items for elected officials and the school budget, I became increasingly aware of the inability for some people to actually attend for a variety of reasons. Although it’s a valued tradition, which I value, it does not provide equitable opportunity for all voters to participate in their right to vote.”
Mudge agreed, “I was one of the three votes to continue with the Australian ballot this year. I stand by that vote. We had a plan, we listened to a lot of people and we stuck with it. It’s not a perfect solution. But I think this year was the best solution. With regard to next year, I really think both Patrice and Kelly are on the right track, we need to look toward the numbers. We’re getting an overwhelming percentage of people who do vote when it is a ballot box vote versus Town Meeting Day,” he said. “I am more than willing, starting next year, to begin a hybrid model process.”
Affordable housing
Charlotte has the most expensive housing costs in Chittenden County. The average property sale price was over $625,000 in 2021, with a median home sale price of $534,500. Median gross rent in Charlotte is 30 percent higher than the rest of Chittenden County at $1,794 per month.
A 2006 housing affordability study commissioned by the town determined there was an unmet need for 46 units of affordable rental housing and 16 owned units and in the last 16 years since that study came out, Charlotte has added only 14 affordable units.
“I think there’s probably an agreement across the board that Charlotte has a lack of affordable houses,” Machavern said. “One thing that I see in conjunction with affordability is what I term our retention issue or people’s ability to stay in town. We need to provide opportunities for our seniors to age in place either by downsizing accessory dwellings or senior housing, thus allowing multi-generations to remain part of the community. Anyone that has gone through the planning process and the development review understand for new projects, knows how difficult it can be and how slow, costly and unpredictable that process can be.”
Devine emphasized two kinds of affordable housing — housing that is pegged to the median income or working families and housing pegged to low-income subsidized housing.
She said, “I think we’re talking about trying to hit that median income. If we really believe that we want to be able to provide housing for what I call the missing middle, not the people that are low income, we have our conservation fund and we have our housing fund and we’ve had some projects by Habitat for Humanity and all those that have been great for folks in that category. I think we have to decide as a town if we’re going to focus on hitting that middle. If we are, we certainly have to figure out a way to move away from a 5-acre zoning allowance. Charlotte is not going to be able to move forward on that until as Patrice mentioned, we really get a handle on infrastructure. We have people that come to the planning commission with concerns about their water access and projects that have to find septic. As long as those limiting factors are there, we have a challenge.”
Mudge, speaking about water and sewer capacity in town, said, “I made the motion for a Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission grant that we were awarded to enable us to know what we need if we do want to go down this route because I think we need to do it. We have a reputation for being ‘Char-not.’ But we are a deliberative town because we care very much about these decisions and I don’t think that’s a bad thing. There are these small steps we’re taking. We have secured this grant on knowing where we want to go. But we also have to be really realistic, if we want to put (water and septic) into the villages it’s going to be incredibly expensive.”
Inclusivity at school
Moderator Johnathan Silverman asked candidates to share their views regarding inclusivity in schools.
School board candidate Meghan Siket said, “I am definitely not a curriculum expert, I would look to our educators if I was on the school board to help inform what is best for our children. But as a parent, I’ll say that I think it’s essential. My kids come home and teach me every day what they’re learning. My fifth grader is learning about Black History Month and I think it’s beautiful. I think it is wonderful. It’s unfortunate that this topic has become controversial. It really shouldn’t be. But hopefully it’s not in our community. I support that type of education in our classes.”
The only selectboard candidate to respond to the question was Mudge, who prefaced his response by saying he is a moderate Democrat. “ I am not woke. I just want to sort of get that out there. ... We should be teaching the civil rights movement; we should be teaching the bad things that this country has done along with all the great things we’ve done. I have the benefit of having spent a significant part of my life outside this country. I raised my children in a very different economic situation. They were born in Kenya, where people are either very rich or very poor. They have their eyes wide open; kids know what’s going on. They know that there are some inequalities in this country and we shouldn’t be afraid to teach it. It shouldn’t be conflated with critical race theory and all these terms that scare us.
“We should absolutely allow teachers to move forward and teach our children to be good, responsible citizens. We should encourage them to challenge the status quo. That’s what education is all about.”
Lindsay Smith, who is running for a five-year term as library trustee, was also at the meeting.
Charlotte will hold a public informational hearing on Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m. in the Charlotte Library community room to discuss and hear questions regarding the articles to be voted by Australian ballot at the annual March 7 meeting.
