The coronavirus has left seemingly no aspect of life in Charlotte untouched, leading the selectboard to pivot to a virtual meeting format to comply with social distancing measures.
In their latest bi-monthly meeting on April 6, the board considered new problems caused by the virus, including a discussion on their own use of Zoom meeting technology and whether it adheres to Open Meeting Laws.
The work goes on
State-issued protocols and public health measures have slowed permitting and construction, and limited the town’s ability to pursue code violations. Although permitting is suspended at the moment, Zoning Administrator Daniel Morgan’s turn-around time on zoning permit applications is usually within a week—so when the Stay Safe/Stay Home order is lifted, he hopes to be able to catch up on permit applications quickly.
In the case of more dangerous violations, Morgan may communicate with property owners, but considering halts have been placed on new construction it’s unlikely that he will need to pursue legal action to preserve public safety.
Stay home, stay safe, stay apart
Mt. Philo State Park and The Charlotte Park and Wildlife Refuge are both experiencing issues related to overcrowding.
Visitors are turning out in large numbers and overwhelming the trails, which are recovering from the winter at this time, and creating conditions where proper social distancing protocols might not be observed.
The selectboard discussed the possibility of drafting messaging to alert the public to appropriate health recommendations and remind them to properly dispose of their dog waste. The wastewater plant may need help posting messaging as well — people using the area around the plant for recreation have slowed some of the progress towards opening the site.
The selectboard also continued a discussion about paying employees during this uncertain period. Previously, board members had proposed that employees be paid their budgeted pay, regardless of the number of hours actually worked, and without requiring employees to use leave time (sick, vacation or personal). The payroll for last pay period was processed this way, although no official position has yet been reached for future payroll periods.
How to meet
The selectboard discussed using Zoom to hold and “televise” meetings. Zoom offers the potential for boards and committees to resume meeting while honoring the stay at home order. The bulk of their discussion dealt with the possible need for board members to get creative while using this technology to ensure the requirements of the Open Meeting Law continue to be met.
The Open Meeting Law dictates that the board must provide public notice of the meetings on the town website, keep minutes of meetings and post them on the town website and keep a recording of meetings. Zoom meetings can be joined by sharing a link, which could be shared on the town website, and can also record meetings, solving two potential problems, but board members still had a few concerns about using Zoom for public hearings to be held by the planning commission, zoning board or Thompson’s Point Design Review Committee for the purpose of reviewing applications for development or amendments to the Land Use Regulations.
The board gave four reasons for this hesitancy: that in-person meetings are necessary to the development review process, that potential stakeholders in decisions may not have access to Zoom or the equipment needed to run it, thereby shutting them out of the decision-making process, site visits are also necessary to the development review process, and the ability to post public notices in or near the town clerk’s office is temporarily barred, considering the office is locked and many people are staying inside and avoiding traveling.
“In general, I think the bar should be a little higher when there’s a potential that a board’s action could have an impact on properties’ uses and value—I think the selectboard should be cautious and conservative with regard to changing the standard procedures for the planning commission, the zoning board, or the Thompson’s Point design review committee, and hold off on allowing public hearings to be held via Zoom.” Town Administrator Dean Bloch wrote in his report to the board.
For those who’d like to virtually “attend” the selectboard meetings, they meet on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. and are available to view at the Vermont Community Access Media’s website, vermontcam.org/series/charlotte-selectboard. Meeting notes are available on the town of Charlotte website, under the “selectboard” tab.