Conflict of interest on the zoning board is the controversy that just won’t go away.

Former chair of the zoning board Stuart Bennett returned to the Charlotte Selectboard Monday, upset about how allegations that zoning board member Ronda Moore had violated conflict of interest principles were dealt with by both boards.

Bennett said Moore was denied a public hearing by the zoning board on July 14 when the decision to keep her on the board was made in a closed executive session.

He criticized the selectboard for not adding him to its agenda Monday, July 26, when a month before current chair of the zoning board Lane Morrison came to a selectboard meeting and was added to the agenda that same night.

At that meeting, Morrison asked the selectboard to remove Moore, alleging she had a conflict of interest concerning a permit application for the Charlotte Family Health Center. Moore lives nearby.

Moore was one of four people added to the zoning board in the spring after previous members resigned because of long-running allegations of conflict of interest on the board. When asked if they would recuse themselves from consideration of issues if a conflict arose, all the new members asserted they would.

After joining the zoning board, Moore did not recuse herself from votes on the health center and collected signatures for a petition opposing that location for it.

“When Lane came in, he was given the floor, the agenda was amended, so that he could basically advocate for the removal of Ronda Moore from the zoning board,” Bennett said. “At that meeting, it was considered to be important enough to schedule a special meeting.”

Two nights later, in fact, the selectboard held a special meeting where it was decided — on advice of the town attorney — to let the zoning board decide Moore’s fate.

Bennett said transparency and conflict of interest were in “vogue” during the election cycle and now the town officials were avoiding those issues.

Krasnow said he hadn’t added Bennett to the agenda Monday because it was a busy agenda, and the advice of the town attorney was that the zoning board should decide the Moore issue under its rules and procedures.

“The selectboard did not take up this issue, so that was my reasoning,” Krasnow said.

Moore joined the conversation to complain because her request for a public meeting was denied and the town didn’t supply her with an attorney while the town was represented by one.

“My reputation has been trashed, trashed, for no reason,” Moore said. “The town should be happy that I’m not pursuing some sort of legal action.”

Bennett urged the selectboard to reveal more about what transpired in closed sessions that led to Moore not being removed from the zoning board.

Board members Frank Tenney and Jim Faulkner said they would meet with the town attorney to see what could be shared about the process in a public forum.

Town park sees vandalism

Bill Regan, chair of the trails committee, came to the selectboard meeting with the news that over the weekend someone had cut down the town link trail kiosk at Mt. Philo Road and State Park Road.

“An awful lot of work went into the design and construction of the kiosk,” Regan said. “It’s an affront to our community.”

Laurie Thompson of the trails committee said she’d heard that Mt. Philo State Park had also been vandalized over the weekend and recently someone had cut down posts holding a chain at the town beach.

Mt. Philo State Park assistant manager Theresa Malafronte said sometime Saturday night someone had used a vehicle to push over two of three port-a-potties at the park.

“Unfortunately, it’s not the first time that’s happened,” Malafronte said. “It mostly happens on weekends. They seem to want to attack us when we are the busiest. It’s happened like seven times.”

Town administrator Dean Bloch said he would make sure state police know about the vandalism.