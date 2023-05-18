Charlotte is once again beginning the hefty task of overhauling its land use regulations, this time with a focus on removing hurdles to development while placing an emphasis on re-envisioning the East and West villages into a dense, walkable district.
After being awarded a $13,600 bylaw modernization grant in February to help increase housing and affordability in the two village centers, the Chittenden County Regional Planning has created a detailed roadmap of work that is expected to take the next 18 months, in time for a Town Meeting Day vote in March 2025.
Last November, the town received an audit of its zoning bylaws from the regional commission that highlighted a slew of obstacles to new housing and development in the village centers, “some of which don’t really seem to be tied to anything logical,” town planner Larry Lewack said, emphasizing the 5-acre zoning requirements in both village centers.
Over 90 percent of new homes built in Charlotte in recent years have been constructed in the rural zoning district, although the town plan calls for new development to be focused in village centers. But a lack of onsite septic capacity, restrictive bylaws and insufficient water supply pose significant constraints to development of any kind.
“While it may look like the focus in this audit is opening things up for development, I would state that that’s really because the existing village standard centers are really rural in nature,” Taylor Newton, a senior planner with Chittenden County Regional Planning, said. “Having a lot with 5 acres for example in a village, there are no villages in Vermont that have that as a typical minimum lot size. We see that much more in a rural residential situation.”
The town matched the bylaw grant by 20 percent raising the total funding to $17,000, and the regional commission, through the Unified Planning Work Program, plans to leverage those funds into $85,000. The draft work plan, which included this project in Charlotte, was approved in April and is expected to receive final approval this week.
Once that happens the town will jump immediately into finding a consultant this summer. Work will kick off in September, beginning with “village visioning” that will include extensive public forums and feedback sessions surrounding changes residents would like to see within the village centers.
The consultant will then compile a conceptual master and street design plans, that will include bike and pedestrian infrastructure, which is required mostly because funding linked to the Unified Planning Work Program uses federal highway transportation funds.
Although Charlotte has undertaken similar studies in the past, this is expected to be the most extensive bylaw work the town has ever done. Newton explained that part of the reason why some of the town’s past bylaw modernization projects failed was mostly due to a lack of funding and resident engagement.
“For this project, we are boxing this all together into one scope of work with the idea to keep the momentum going,” Newton said. “There is no getting a grant to do planning and getting a grant to do coding work two years later.”
However, when the planning commission attempted to remedy some of these issues in the past, they were met with opposition by residents. Two proposed amendments to the town plan and zoning bylaws in March 2021 that would have enhanced housing opportunities in the East Village were adamantly rejected by Charlotte voters.
“What happened is that there were a lot of signs put up saying, ‘if you don’t understand the proposals vote no,’ and accusations of this being an attempt to spot zoning, which it wasn’t,” Newton said. “It was a fight that was waged, unfortunately, mostly online on Front Porch Forum and social media, actively promoting what I would call misinformation about the nature of the proposed changes.”
Lewack said the experience underlines the need for more intense public outreach and engagement to properly address resident fears of over development and hopefully mobilize resident support for aligning land use regulations with the housing and density objectives that are embedded in the town plan — which is also set to be updated in 2026.
Newton noted that several towns in Vermont are undergoing this land use regulation work, including the neighboring town of Shelburne, which has undertaken a similar bylaw overhaul this year including hiring a consultant with a $25,000 state bylaw modernization grant meant to encourage more housing variety, affordability and opportunities.
“For so long Shelburne has taken the load of development because it’s adjacent to Burlington and Williston and now here you are in Charlotte and we are on the next targeted area for development,” planning commission member Linda Radimer said. We don’t have as many active farms and that’s open space that developers are now viewing as potential developments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.