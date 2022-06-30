Food trucks remain an elusive target in Charlotte, for now.
An attempt by the town’s selectboard to pass ordinances regulating special events and food trucks in town, and defining their permitted uses, was panned at a recent Charlotte Selecboard meeting.
The issue initially arose in 2020, when a pop-up event at Charlotte Crossings on Route 7 featuring several food trucks was issued a cease-and-desist letter by the town that ordered them to remove the food trucks or get hit with a $200 a day fine.
Food trucks, the town said, are considered “fast food” or a “snack bar,” which is not a permitted use in town and requires special permits.
But a draft ordinance that made its way onto the selectboard’s agenda this month would have set “reasonable guidelines and regulations for food trucks and to encourage the safe and convenient use of the town’s public right-of-way.”
The ordinance would have given authority over food trucks to the selectboard, and would have allowed the governing body to revoke licensed permits if the board “determines, through information obtained following the issuance of a permit, that the safety of the public or property requires such revocation” or “if the selectboard determines that the permit was issued based on false information or the permittee has exceeded the scope of the permit and/or any of the permit’s conditions.”
The ordinance does have exemptions though: lemonade stands, for example, are permitted and would not be considered food trucks in the ordinance, as long as they are not selling more than 20 gallons of lemonade and are not operating more than seven days a month.
“Guys, why are we beating around the bush, this is directed toward the Crossings,” selectboard member Lewis Mudge said. “At the risk of sounding slightly difficult, can you walk me through the problem — and be specific — that we’re trying to fix here. When has this come up as an issue?”
Fellow selectboard member Frank Tenney provided the answer: “This came up as an issue with the Crossing when COVID hit and there were three or four food trucks up there. The issue was safety, it was parking, and it was another use that wasn’t permitted on the property.”
Similarly, the selectboard introduced a draft ordinance that would have set parameters around when a private event needs a permit from the town.
“Any person wishing to conduct or sponsor a special event,” the draft ordinance reads, “shall first obtain a Special Event Permit from the Town of Charlotte Selectboard. No person shall conduct or sponsor a special event without first obtaining a Special Event Permit.”
The ordinance would have required any private event with more than 50 people in attendance to get a permit from the town 45 days prior to the event — a regulation a few officials balked at.
“Someone wants to hold a fundraiser for a nonprofit and they want to pass a bucket around and have a musician and 55 people show up, they need to get a permit 45 days out?” Mudge said. “It’s quite significant the actions you need to take.”
“I think people ought to be able to have 50 person gatherings on their property without having to get the government involved,” development review board chair Charles Russell said.
The intent of the ordinance was to “cover one-off events,” said town manager Dean Bloch, and to “streamline it if you’re doing this event once versus a permanent use.”
But several selectboard members took issue with giving regulatory powers to the selectboard rather than the planning commission or the development review board.
“To me, that sounds like land use regulations and not an ordinance, that sounds like something the planning commission should be putting to a town vote to change the permitted or allowed by right uses,” selectboard member Matt Krasnow said. “This isn’t the selectboard’s jurisdiction. There’s no way the selectboard should be making these detailed granular decisions.”
Both ordinances were tabled, and Tenney said he was going to continue working on the food truck ordinance.
“It sounds like this was premature,” selectboard chair Jim Faulkner said. “We should move on. We should do a little more research and come back if we think it’s necessary.”
