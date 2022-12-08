It’s the season of giving back and a Charlotte artist, Alexandra Lehmann, has once again used her talents to create something beautiful and jolly — this time, a whimsical winter scene on a restored children’s sled — that will be raffled off to benefit two local food pantries.
This is the fourth time that Lehmann, who grew up in New York but spent much of her life in her parents’ native country, Switzerland, before settling in Charlotte 22 years ago, has created a work of art to be raffled with the proceeds going to a local nonprofit.
“It all began 10 years ago with a fairy house that my friend Ted Roberts and I created at the monument garden outside the Old Brick Store, which turned into an impromptu raffle when so many people wanted to buy it,” the shy 67-year-old explained. “That raised $2,000 for COTS (Committee on Temporary Shelter) that year, and it lit a spark of possibility that something creative could attract people’s interest enough to buy a raffle ticket.”
Through Dec. 20, the restored, cobalt-blue children’s sled is on display at Village Wine and Coffee in Shelburne. Raffle tickets are $5, via cash or check, and the raffle is being run on the honor system. There is a payment box under the sled and a tin to deposit filled-out raffle stubs.
Checks can be made out to either the Charlotte or Shelburne Food Shelf, both of which provide food assistance to members in need in their communities. Cash proceeds will be equally divided between the two food pantries.
“Most people don’t understand how much food insecurity there is around here. We donate to both food shelves, so anything that helps facilitate getting people to support that part of the community, I’m happy to have here,” said Kevin Clayton, the owner of Village Wine and Coffee.
A graduate of Columbia University with a degree in history, Lehmann has always found inspiration in nature and loves working with her hands. For years, she created and maintained four seasonal displays around the World War I monument in Charlotte, before her friend Roberts and his wife, Beth Sytsma, eventually took it over.
“Having always loved anything creative, from carving soap bars as a child to working in fused glass and textiles, if my hands can make it, I love it and I’m always engaged,” she said. “I find it thrilling that you can make something beautiful out of simple objects and that they then go out into the larger world for someone’s enjoyment.”
This is the second sled that Lehmann has restored for a raffle. She found this one by the side of Lewis Creek Road, all rusted and with the paint mostly gone. She took it home and over several weeks patiently took the sled apart, stripped, sanded, reassembled and painted it, and then added the forest scene that covers most of the sled’s surface. Finally, she varnished it to protect the antique, which she estimates is at least 60 years old. While it would make a great seasonal display on a covered porch or under a Christmas tree, she doesn’t recommend using it in the snow.
The winning ticket will be drawn on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 3:45 p.m.
Lucie Lehmann is the artistically challenged sister of Alexandra, as well as her biggest fan.
