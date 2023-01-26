At the Jan. 23 Charlotte Selectboard meeting, members finalized the town’s 2024 budget along with several other articles to be voted on Town Meeting Day on March 7.
The selectboard also decided that all the articles be decided by Australian ballot if the governor signs off on the bill that will allow municipalities that option.
Voters will be asked to approve a municipal budget of $3,093,908 — a nearly $478,000 increase over last year — along with two separate articles for the library and the fire and rescue budget. Property taxes will raise $1,500,587 of the total, with $1,593,321 is expected to be raised by non-tax revenues.
Some of the highest expenses came from employee benefits, which total $373,069 — a nearly $182,998 increase from last year with health insurance nearly doubling in cost from $127,063 to $233,000.
Voters will be asked to allocate $965,806 to Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services — a nearly $75,000 increase from last year — and voters will need to approve a $324,356 library budget, a nearly $40,000 increase.
All three budgets leave residents with an estimated tax rate of $0.2423, which is close to the $0.2422 residents saw this year — meaning residents can expect to pay nearly $242.30 for every $100,000 in property value.
Although the tax rate looks the same, because the town has also undergone a townwide reappraisal of property, which is required when the common level of appraisal drops below 85 percent, “there is a potential that the amount that you will pay in taxes could go up 22 percent, but that is separate from what (the selectboard) can do here,” selectboard chair Jim Faulkner said.
Per recommendations from NMREC, which is conducting the reappraisal, the town was recommended to estimate a significantly larger grand list value than last year. The grand list of all the property values for 2024 is set to go beyond the $1 billion threshold — a nearly $200 million increase from last year’s grand list of $900,444,078.
“The tax rate is a red herring, it’s a derivative. It’s what happens when you take how much tax you need and divide it by the grand list,” said resident and Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue member John Snow. “That grand list increase doesn’t help us as taxpayers, we still have to pay that 30 percent.”
“Most of what we’ve seen in the real estate market is actually a rising tide in home prices. It’s not like lake houses increased in value way more than houses in East Charlotte, or the villages versus the rural district,” said selectboard member Matthew Krasnow. “It’s really because house prices everywhere have gone up because of the demand on the real estate market.”
Town manager Dean Bloch confirmed that the reassessment is expected to be finished by the end of the 2023 fiscal year in June, and by the time the new tax rate is set in August, the town could have new valuations.
“The reason we set the actual tax rate in August is because we need the numbers to come in for the fiscal year that we’re in so we see a surplus or deficit,” Krasnow said.
In addition to budget articles, voters will be asked to elect town officers and one Champlain Valley School District director for a term of three years beginning in March.
