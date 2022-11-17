Charlotte has accepted a $3 million bid to build a new town garage.
At the Nov. 2 special meeting regarding the town garage, the selectboard accepted a proposal from Farrington Construction.
The board subsequently authorized chair Jim Faulkner to make adjustments to the design specifications of the building on site, provided that the total costs do not exceed $3 million. The bid came in at $2,957,749.
The selectboard earlier rejected two bids for the town garage that far exceeded the town’s $3 million budget for the project. The first bid came from Nayler and Breen Builders of Brandon, whose projected cost was $3,795,222. The second, Farrington Construction of Shelburne, estimated the project cost at $3,796,000.
With secured funding for the project in place — a voter-approved $1.5 million bond, highway reserve funds of $500,000 and $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars — Faulkner and town administrator Dean Bloch began working to negotiate lower bids earlier this month.
Without jeopardizing the efficiency of the building, Faulkner and Bloch were able to take nearly $800,000 off Farrington’s bid.
“There are quite a few pieces to it, but almost everything got reduced,” said Faulkner. “When you start adding up all these things, it came up to $800,000.”
One of the major changes Faulkner and Bloch suggested was using wood rather than steel framing.
“Steel is relentless and costs more money every minute — we asked instead about a wood-framed building,” explained Faulkner.
The changes also included adjustments to the roof design to make the building ready for the installation of solar panels, a separate project from the building’s construction.
“The plan is to put solar on the roof, a lot of them — and hopefully enough to supply electricity to all the town buildings,” said Faulkner. “We were able to design enough solar panels on that roof to do that.”
To heat the garage, the design incorporates a wood-fired boiler along with an HVAC system “with the understanding that we will migrate away from that in time when we can put the solar panels on,” explained Faulkner.
The town garage has remained the town’s major priority since the previous facility on Church Hill Road was destroyed in a late-night fire last December. That blaze destroyed all snowplows used to clear Charlotte’s 80 miles of roads.
“We lost a grater, a dozer, tractors, a sweeper, four snow plow trucks and all kinds of supplies,” said road commissioner Junior Lewis, “tires, spare parts, and all of our tools.”
The building, which was not owned by the town, had been rented by Lewis for 25 years and held nearly all of his tools and equipment for year-round road work. Without a municipal road commission, Lewis has been the town’s contracted commissioner since 1976 and is elected on a yearly basis at town meeting.
Since the fire, the town was lent four snowplows from the state for last year’s snow removal, Lewis said. Since then, Lewis has purchased four new plow trucks and hopes to purchase one more soon.
With no town garage and no building in town large enough to store four plows, Lewis was forced to leave the trucks exposed to the elements outside.
“The trucks were left outside and we did have them plugged in so most of the time they would start, but the air compressors — all these trucks have air brakes — there would be enough condensation that they would freeze,” said Lewis. “Even though they started, you couldn’t move them until you dragged a space heater out and let it heat up.”
Although this reality will remain for Lewis this winter, he is much more equipped to tackle these problems this year with new tools and supplies.
According to Faulkner, site preparation for the town garage could begin as early as this fall, but it is more likely to begin in the spring with a completion date set for Oct.15, 2023.
“I suspect it will be done earlier than that and, to be honest, I would like to see another couple hundred thousand (dollars) go away,” Faulkner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.