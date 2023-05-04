After Charlotte’s selectboard approved using $43,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds last year to bring fiber broadband service to more households in town, the plan is moving forward.
Construction for underserved areas will begin soon under the town’s agreement with Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom.
The project received a boost in late 2022 through a $360,000 state grant from the Vermont Broadband Board and the remaining $2.9 million will be funded solely by Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom.
Costs for bringing broadband are higher than some areas in Vermont because of a higher percentage of underground utilities in Charlotte.
“Obviously, it was a new process,” said Kurt Gruendling, vice president of marketing and business development for Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom. “The timeline took a little bit longer than any of us would hope to be able to secure those grants, but that’s part of the process. It still took some time to get all the contracts and paperwork. These grants are a little bit different than some of the others meaning that it’s not like we get a check right up front. We are reimbursed at certain milestones in the project.”
Approximately 70 percent of Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom customers in Charlotte are currently served by fiber optic cable with approximately 740 addresses that still need to be converted from copper to fiber.
Fiber cable is currently available to a large portion of Charlotte, including most of Route 7 from Lime Kiln Road south, Dorset Street, Spear Street and the southern portion of Mount Philo Road. The majority of Lake Road, the Cedar Beach area, Wings Point and Higbee Road were also recently completed.
Construction starting this spring will begin with the north section of Charlotte, including the northern portions of Mount Philo and Greenbush roads along with the northern section of Lake Road, Orchard Road and Hills Point, as well as the rest of Spear Street and Lewis Creed Road.
Gruendling explained that because there are so many moving parts, “it’s hard to forecast those pieces, but we do have people working in Charlotte right now because there’s a ton of permitting, fielding work, pull attachments to make ready, all that stuff that has to be done to complete the engineering design and all the preliminary pieces before we can get a contractor in there to start pulling strand and cable and doing the aerial installations.”
He said all the work is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
At this year’s annual town meeting, other neighboring Chittenden County towns — Shelburne, South Burlington, Essex, Essex Junction and Williston — approved the creation of a communications union district meant to introduce high-speed fiber-optic connections. However, the Charlotte selectboard felt it would be better to partner with telecom company directly rather than be part of a communications union district, Dean Bloch, the town administrator, said.
“We had been communicating with Waitsfiled and Champlain Valley Telecom, and felt that it would be more efficacious to continue working with them rather than be part of a district, which would take time to organize and might or might not be aligned with the Town’s interest,” he said in an email. “It appears it was the right choice, as Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom is proceeding with the installation of fiber town-wide.”
