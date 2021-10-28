Once upon a time, the largest apple orchard in New England was on the shores of Lake Champlain in Charlotte.
Just across Holmes Creek from the town beach, on the south side of the Holmes Covered Bridge, was the 220-acre Holmes family farm, which was also significant for the Morgan horses it bred.
A descendant of that family, David Holmes, has written a book that Charlotters should check out — “On Being a Vermonter and the Rise and Fall of the Holmes Farm 1822-1923.”
Folks in town, those who are interested in Charlotte or Vermont history, or people who contemplate what it means to be a Vermonter can find out about the book and the 101-year history of this quintessential farm at the Charlotte Library when Holmes gives a talk Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m.
The book is a significant addition to the canon of state histories because it’s the only study of a Vermont farm from the early 1800s to early 1900s, Holmes said.
It tells about the settling of Vermont in late 1700s, the rise of the apple industry and Morgan horses, daily family life on a farm for more than a century, the stress of “sustaining a farm in the face of economic downturns, accidents, wartime, diseases such as the Spanish flu, and the pressure of taking and repaying loans.”
In the early 20th century, calamities such as years-long drought and an economic depression meant Holmes’ ancestors couldn’t keep up with the mortgages and the bank foreclosed.
Although his father, grandfather and great grandfather were born on the farm in Charlotte, he never spent time there. The family lost it 19 years before he was born.
But he heard about the farm as a child and knew a calamity — one that no one talked about — had taken the farm from his family.
This book was in part an attempt to find out more about how that happened.
During the farm’s heyday, it was quite a bustling concern and a major factor in Charlotte’s economy. The family would employ over 100 pickers during apple harvesting season. The apple pickers were housed and served five meals a day on the farm. There was a horse racetrack.
The book is also an examination of what it means to be a Vermonter, a question of great personal significance to Holmes.
Although he was born in Middlebury, his family moved out of state a short time later. Although he attended Middlebury College and taught at the University of Vermont for several years, he has lived elsewhere for much of his life.
Still, he decided to settle here, in Panton, after retirement and he’s always considered himself a Vermonter.
“Vermonters are hard-working resilient people who care about others and their community, have sound moral foundation, work hard, know a lot, prefer things on a small scale, love the outdoors and the beauty of their state, and find humor in life’s absurdities,” Holmes said in his book. “It’s part genetics and part knowing family and Vermonters. It’s not a perfect match, of course, but it is who I think I am.”
Find the Zoom link at bit.ly/3bimBTI. The book is available at vermontbookshop.com.
