An equitable pay scale for town employees and an unbiased firm to assign pay rates — what’s not to like?
Lots for some Charlotte town employees.
The selectboard thought it was washing its hands of the process of determining pay rates and engaging a well-respected company to handle a human resources function for which board members felt they didn’t have enough expertise.
Although most employees got a raise, some were dissatisfied with a correction to pay rates for three library staff after the process that was supposed to be systematic and fair for all had presumably been finished.
In August, the selectboard approved a systematic schedule for employee pay rates and Dan Lyons of Gallagher, Flynn & Company determined where each employee fell on that schedule.
The Library Board of Trustees determined that three employees — library director Margaret Woodruff, youth services librarian Cheryl Sloan and tech librarian Susanna Kahn — had been assigned the wrong pay rate, Woodruff said, and the selectboard voted to fix this.
Lyons said he had made a mistake, board member Lewis Mudge said.
Town clerk and treasurer Mary Mead objected to the pay adjustment for these town employees at the selectboard meeting on Nov. 8, and said that although the mistake was attributed to measuring tenure incorrectly, employees still hadn’t heard an adequate explanation.
“If there was a similar mistake with other employees, that did not seem to be a consideration,” Mead said. She said both she and town administrator Dean Bloch had more tenure yet these library employees were ranked higher.
In a subsequent conversation Bloch said he didn’t have as much tenure as Mead attributed to him.
“I’m very unexpectedly disappointed that our efforts to outsource this and to give all employees an opportunity to access an independent review has failed,” board member Louise McCarren said.
Mead, assistant town clerk and treasurer Sy Koerner, and recreation director Nicole Conley objected to the board that it was unfair for the library employees to be advocated for by the Library Board of Trustees when other employees don’t have an organization standing up for them.
“A library board advocating for library staff, I get it. That’s a bad look,” Mudge said.
McCarren said that it’s been legally established that library trustees can set employee salaries except in towns that have “cut the library loose” from the town budget.
Chair of the Library Board of Trustees Jonathan Silverman said in a town like Charlotte, where the board of trustees are elected, the trustees are required by the Vermont State Department of Libraries to assess the abilities and performance of library employees.
Woodruff said it is a weird anomaly that the library has a board that by law acts on the library staff’s behalf. “I would hope that there could be some similar setup made in town hall so that everybody feels that they’re treated equitably.”
Mudge said he understood the perspective of the employees and their complaints were “completely legitimate.” The process should have been more transparent, but it is time to move on.
“It’s a tough situation. I certainly don’t want to reopen this. I’m ready to move forward,” Mudge said.
Selectboard member Matt Krasnow said the selectboard has been consistent in establishing a standardized system for setting pay rates.
“We went to the premier human relations agency and have had, I think, a very equitable compensation market analysis for all the town employees,” Krasnow said. “We have subcontracted that expertise and I think we should stand by Gallagher and Flynn’s recommendations.”
“Town pay was not commensurate with the rest of the market and maybe the board’s haste to make it right might have contributed to the problem,” Krasnow said.
“Let’s not fool ourselves,” Mudge said. “There’s not going to be any changes coming down the pike.”
The board decided to work on the procedures for assigning pay rates before the upcoming budget is approved.
McCarren said, “Let’s make sure we deliver on clarity.”
The process is still a work in progress that should be spread over several years, town planner Larry Lewack said. He didn’t think any of the staff expected to get to where they want to be in pay “in one step because of the impact on the town’s budget.”
