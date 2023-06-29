Clemmons Family Farm is launching a new two-year artist-in-residence program entitled “UnderWATER, UnderGROUND: Black/Indigenous Creatives Historize Charlotte, Vermont’s Sea Change.”
The program will provide two artists who are from African diasporic or Afro-indigenous cultures with $7,500, along with logistical support, art supplies, transportation assistance and occasional lodging and studio space on the historic Clemmons farm.
This support will facilitate the artists’ research and creative work to develop multi-genre art about Lake Champlain Basin’s ecological, geological and cultural histories and to engage with visitors to the farm and with surrounding communities.
Located in Charlotte on unceded Abenaki land, the Clemmons farm was originally established in the late 1700s by the McNeil family — white settlers who founded the Charlotte-Essex ferry and who were conductors on the Underground Railroad. The elders Jackson and Lydia Clemmons, an African American couple, moved to Vermont from the Midwest during the tail end of the Great Migration and purchased the farm in 1962. The 138-acre farm is now owned and stewarded by Clemmons Family Farm Inc., a Vermont African American-led nonprofit.
One of the subjects of the artists’ research will be the 11,500-year-old skeleton of a Beluga whale, which was discovered in 1849, 10 feet underground and just two miles south of what is now known as the Clemmons farm. Over the course of their two-year residency, the two artists will travel together on field trips to the Beluga Whale Historic Marker in Charlotte, the University of Vermont Perkins Museum in Burlington where the Charlotte beluga whale skeleton is on exhibit, and Mystic Aquarium in Mystic, Conn., where they will see live beluga whales.
The artists will also research the history of the Underground Railroad in the Lake Champlain Basin area by visiting the historic McNeil homesteads in Charlotte, Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh and the North Star Underground Railroad Museum in Ausable Chasm, N.Y. The ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain will be another base for the artists’ research on the ecology of the area. Finally, the two artists will explore more contemporary stories of Black Vermonters’ who moved to make their homes in the state during the Great Migration and over the past several decades.
Creative outputs of the artist residencies will include works-in-progress, artist talks and presentations, and co-creation art workshops for surrounding communities and visitors to the Clemmons farm in 2023 and 2024. A multimedia art exhibit that will be installed at the farm and in fall 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.