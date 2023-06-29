Multidisciplinary artist Omega Jade reads her book, “Layers of the Heart,” in front of the historic Big Barn, a dairy and hay barn (c. 1780s) on the Clemmons farm that features a weathervane in the shape of a whale, representational of the 11,500-year-old skeleton of a beluga whale unearthed near the farm in the 1800s. Jade is one of the more than 250 registered members of a statewide network of Vermont’s Black artists who collaborate with Clemmons Family Farm.