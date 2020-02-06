The hills may be alive with the sound of music, but in Charlotte, they are also alive with art. One person who has been mining the artistic riches of the town for decades is Judy Tuttle. She curates the art exhibited at the Charlotte Library and the Senior Center. Exhibits that change every other month at the library and every month at the Senior Center. Tuttle knows; there’s never a shortage of local art to display.
In December, the library’s open house, showcasing construction progress on its new addition, was graced by the work of more than 30 area artists. This, according to Tuttle, was, by no means, a comprehensive sampling of all Charlotte’s artists.
“There are a lot of people who do a lot of different things,” said Tuttle. “You saw a lot of them at the library.”
She ran down a wide-ranging variety of art that is being or has been created in Charlotte. It includes hook rug artists, one of whom created images of her parents into a rug; the watercolor and ink works made by Jenny Cole; and Cole’s brother Richard Steele, who does microscopic photography of spiders, small animals, flowers, vegetables and birds. Tuttle added that Steele also does fine finish carpentry that she considers art.
Tuttle said that curating the shows over the years “has been a wonderful experience for me to get to know a number of artists who are in the area and the huge variety of what they do for art.”
Cole mentioned the late Guy Cheng, a Charlotte jewelry designer, as representative of an early artistic influence in town. Cheng was a representative to Davis Cup tennis competition from China. He bought an old schoolhouse on Route 7 in Charlotte where he worked in his jewelry and silversmithing studio. This is now the site of the Inn at Charlotte B&B at the corner of Ethan Allen Highway and State Park Road.
Tuttle also cited the influence of Lydia Clemmons and the African art she sold at the Clemmons Family Farm on Greenbush Road. Clemmons transformed an old blacksmith shop into the first African art import order business in the United States. This exposed Tuttle to a style of art she said she had never seen before.
Tuttle and her late husband, Fred Tuttle, moved to Charlotte 50-years ago in the spring of 1970. Fred Tuttle was superintendent of the South Burlington School District for more than 20 years. The city’s middle school is named after him.
The history of art in Charlotte begins with men who constructed residences and wanted to put nice things in their little cabins, Tuttle said: “To move here I think you would need to be a pretty creative and together person.”
An early expression of that art was stenciling, a form of American interior decoration often used as an economical way to embellish walls. Tuttle wrote about it in her book “The Stenciling Workbook: Complete Step-By-Step Directions and Patterns for Over 50 Projects.”
“In the old days there were itinerant stencilers who came around,” she said. They would cut the stencils and paint the walls to replicate the look of wallpaper. There are examples of stenciling at the Shelburne Museum.
When the Tuttles moved to Charlotte, it was primarily a farming community. They moved into a farmhouse that had been built after the Revolutionary War. Tuttle said they didn’t have much money, and although the house was in reasonably good condition, she wanted to spruce it up a bit. So, she learned the art of stenciling as an affordable way to do interior design work.
Cole said local landscape design architects Dan Kiley and Peter Ker Walker contributed to Charlotte’s appreciation for art. Their work is world-renowned. Kiley was part of the team that did landscape design for the park at St. Louis’ Gateway Arch.