Charlotte has decided to use its first allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds to get fiber broadband service to about 220 homes in the northeastern corner of town.
The selectboard voted unanimously at a special meeting Jan. 27 to spend just over $43,000 from more than $1.1 million in funds “to incentivize” Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom to bring service to that area.
Town administrator Dean Bloch said Charlotte has already received more than $565,000 of the total it will get.
The state will also kick in more than $317,000 for the $2.1 million broadband project. The rest will be funded by Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom, which will own the lines after they are installed.
The meeting Thursday was primarily an opportunity for the selectboard to review a list of 50 suggestions submitted to the town’s website on how residents want American Rescue Plan Act, commonly referred to as ARPA, funds to be used.
“The ARPA funds are not for everything,” selectboard chair Jim Faulkner said. “People have come forth with a lot of great ideas, but a lot of them are nonstarters.”
The federal government has strict limitations about how the money can be used.
Faulkner led the board’s discussion through a process where each suggestion was put into one of three “buckets,” depending upon whether it qualified for ARPA funding or not, and ideas that need more evaluation.
Almost half the suggestions were put into the “no bucket.”
The board felt it was clear that extending broadband into an underserved area was a federally approved use for the money.
Charlotte Rep. Mike Yantachka said the Legislature has passed a bill that allows towns “to partner with small public communication providers like Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom to build out broadband throughout the community.”
Kurt Gruendling, vice president of marketing and business development, said his company is converting copper lines to fiber optic. It will be built on existing poles or underground conduit.
Board member Lewis Mudge said after the project is completed there will still be 20 homes in Charlotte that are underserved by broadband.
He hopes the project will start sometime this year.
Mudge has been pushing for the board to get Charlotte to the head of the line of towns seeking to get broadband service area extended into underserved areas.
At a regularly scheduled meeting three days before the special meeting, the board tabled the broadband motion pending further discussion.
In a phone conversation Monday, Mudge said a letter to the telecom company announcing Charlotte is committing to the project had been sent and it was soon enough that the town is still near the front of the line.
“The only town that’s beaten us is Bolton,” Mudge said.“Hinesburg’s getting in on it now.”
Krasnow said this initial expenditure was just 3.5 percent of the town’s ARPA funds, so there’s still plenty left for other projects.
