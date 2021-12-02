The state has given towns the right to impose mask mandates and Charlotte is considering whether it should ask residents and visitors to dig out those face coverings.
The Legislature passed a bill Nov. 21 giving towns authority to reimpose a mask mandate, and Selectboard member Lewis Mudge urged the board to consider one.
In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases — Vermont now has “the highest per capita rates in the United States” — and that 30 Vermonters had already died from COVID at that point during the month of November, chair Jim Faulkner sent out a request to town residents after the Nov. 22 selectboard meeting on whether the board should pass a requirement for masks to be worn indoors.
In a post on social media, Faulkner said, “I feel the selectboard would be negligent in its obligation to our residents if we didn’t ask if a local indoor mask mandate is right for Charlotte, and then listen to resident feedback and discuss at a future board meeting.”
That board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 6, and Faulkner said the mask issue would be on the agenda.
In the meantime, he urged residents to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear masks indoors, limit social gatherings, practice social distancing, get tested if experiencing symptoms and stay home when sick.
“The goal of a local mandate and my personal appeal to Charlotters today is to encourage everyone in our community to make choices that consider the health and well-being of yourselves, your families and your neighbors,” Faulkner said. “We are all in this together.”
His appeal came before news that a new Omicron COVID variant had been discovered in South Africa and that it had been detected in two patients in Canada, according to national press reports.
