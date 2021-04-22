Much of Marty Illick’s life revolved around Lewis Creek.
She was executive director of the Lewis Creek Association, an organization she co-founded in 1990 with Andrea Morgante to protect the stream.
Illick lived just across the street from Lewis Creek.
Morgante said Illick met Terrence Dinnan at a swimming hole on Lewis Creek, upstream of the home where they settled as a married couple.
On Monday, men fishing along Lewis Creek in Charlotte discovered two dead bodies in the stream near a covered bridge.
Vermont State Police, Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services, and the Ferrisburgh Volunteer Fire Department responded at 12:30 p.m. and found Illick, 70, and Dinnan, 71, near Quinlans Covered Bridge just off Spear Street on Monkton Road, according to a press release.
As officers investigated the scene, they learned the couple, who lived about a mile upstream, had been on an outing in a small boat with their three-and-half year-old grandson, police said.
A search began immediately for the missing child. After about an hour, first responders found the boy safe in a vehicle near his grandparents’ home. The child was reunited with his parents at the scene.
The boat capsized, police said, and the boy was the only one wearing a life jacket.
The child managed to reach the shore and make his way to the vehicle, police said.
Illick was active in town and environmental issues as a member of the Charlotte planning commission and land trust.
She was a research and development consultant in the organic agriculture and food industry, a member of the Addison County River Watch Collaborative and South Chittenden River Watch, according to the Lewis Creek Association website.
“Marty was all about love – love of people and love of land,” Morgante said. The two had worked together on environmental issues since 1988.
Morgante said she and Illick were both elected to the selectboards of their respective towns of Hinesburg and Charlotte around the same time.
“Then Marty got on the land trust in Charlotte and I got on the Hinesburg land trust,” Morgante said. “We were both heavily involved in land-use issues.”
She said Illick and Dinnan had been married for more than 40 years.
Dinnan was an amazing artist, Morgante said. Several years ago, he retired as a stonemason who built “amazingly precise and beautiful stone walls.”
Morgante said, in retirement, Dinnan practiced photography, woodworking and making cheese and wine.
The couple totally adored their grandson, who they cared for three days a week, she said.
Police said their bodies were taken to the Burlington medical examiner to determine the manner and cause of death.
