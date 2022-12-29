At times, the decision to form a municipal fire and rescue service in Charlotte proved to be a rather contentious one for residents and town officials.
Although not yet approved, the move would ultimately upend the partnership with the nonprofit, Charlotte Fire and Rescue Services or CVFRS, which has provided emergency response service to the town since 1950 and is currently run by a board of directors with seven full-time employees, 20 per diem employees and 16 volunteers. The public-private relationship is currently governed by a memorandum of understanding that was first penned in 2014 and was last updated in 2019.
The agreement is supposed to be renewed every two years but was put on the back burner due to COVID-19 protocols as well as a reconfiguration of the town’s development review board.
Problems started shortly after the selectboard’s consideration of the move when the decision-making process was questioned over lack of transparency, closed-door executive sessions and keeping the rescue service in the dark about the process.
At that time, the nonprofit sent a lengthy press release that said selectboard discussions “should be happening in open meetings within the town rather than in so-called executive sessions.”
Nonetheless, the town went out to bid for a consultant in August to help the town in the transition, but came up short. The first bid was well over the $30,000 limit, and the second was a $28,000 bid from Rob Mullin, the Charlotte Fire and Rescue Service’s former deputy chief who has been accused of sexually discriminating against women within the department.
After both bids were rejected in November, selectboard chair Jim Faulkner went directly to Gallagher, Flynn & Co., a company the town has worked with in the past, for a proposal that was within the town’s budget. After some debate, the selectboard ultimately motioned to accept the proposal, but not without a few more aired grievances and another testy meeting.
“I don’t like the fact that you are discussing a document the public hasn’t gotten a chance to see, so we don’t know what you’re proposing,” said development review board chair Charlie Russell at the Dec. 5 selectboard meeting. “The way it’s been approached — I don’t think (CVFRS) has been respected and included the way they should have right from the start,”
The nonprofit seems to be on board with the move now, but some residents are concerned that this hasty decision will have negative repercussions for the town in 2023.
“The assumption that it’s going to be beneficial to the town to make this decision as quickly as you are, is faulty,” asserted Russell.
The selectboard is sticking to its guns and with the help of a consultant, members hope to have a municipal fire and rescue service in place by next summer.
“We have spent an enormous amount of time trying to figure this out,” explained Faulkner.
