A survey of the past year in Charlotte’s might go something like this:
This town is traveling into another dimension — a dimension of development applications and considerations of land-use regulations. A journey into a realm of conflict of interest allegations and zoning board resignations. A dimension that will transform into a development review board. That’s a signpost up ahead in the year of 2021: your next stop … the zoning zone.
Much of the news in Charlotte during 2021 was all about zoning and adapting the process for applying for building and development projects, which led to resignations, amendments to conflict of interest policies and the demise of the zoning board and birth of a new development review board.
During a year’s worth of discussion, debate and allegations in the zoning process, the Charlotte Family Health Center in West Charlotte Village won approval after four long years. But then, amid the threat of lawsuit to stop the project, the doctors involved pulled the plug and decided to stay in what they thought were temporary digs on Shelburne Road.
The year started off in controversy, literally, with the resignation of zoning administrator Daniel Morgan on New Year’s Day, less than two years after starting in the position.
Lane Morrison, former chair of the selectboard and a member of the zoning board, said there was dissatisfaction with Morgan’s work ethic, knowledge of regulations, being responsive, “those kind of things.”
Amendments defeated
On Town Meeting Day, voters defeated two controversial amendments, the product of a couple of years work by the planning commission, designed to increase commercial development in East Charlotte Village.
One of the amendments would have increased the size of the commercial district and the other was intended to stimulate commercial development by changing some land-use regulations, such as allowing septic lines to cross from a commercial to a rural district.
The lead-up to the vote featured impassioned supporters on both sides, a conflict that was not assuaged when town planner Larry Lewack miscalculated the number of acres to be included in an enlarged, commercial town village district.
The two articles were soundly defeated with more than two-thirds of voters against the changes.
Weekly editor resigns
About a week after Town Meeting Day, the editor of The Charlotte News stepped down along with four members of the board of directors and the publisher. Chea Waters Evans said she resigned because of uncertainty about expectations from the publisher and board of the nonprofit publication.
The resignations came after a series of articles in that newspaper alleged a conflict of interest in the machinations of the zoning board.
Then in April three members of the zoning board resigned and another declined reappointment. A month later, the selectboard banned selectboard members from belonging to other town boards.
The amendment passed 4-1. Frank Tenney voted against it.
“This was just brought up to get me off the zoning board,” said Tenney, who had at one point been a member of both the selectboard and zoning board.
Medical center no more
In June, doctors trying to build a new facility for the Charlotte Family Health Center on Ferry Road were surprised when a petition trying to prevent their project was submitted just before a planning commission meeting where their application was on the agenda.
Part of the objections to the medical center was that it was being built on wetlands.
“Wow, there’s so much misinformation,” Dr. Andrea Regan, one of the owners of the Charlotte Family Health Center, said. “This is not wetland that we’re building on.”
Later in June, Lane Morrison, who was the sole member of the zoning board who stayed on, asked the selectboard to remove new zoning board member Ronda Moore because of her public opposition to construction of the health center.
Moore, who lives close to the proposed health center, had been one of the organizers of the opposition and gathered signatures for a petition against it even as she and other new zoning board members promised to recuse themselves from decision-making should a conflict arise.
After a series of contentious public hearings, the zoning board voted not to expel Moore, but she resigned her position in July.
Making the switch
In August, the selectboard began talks to replace the zoning board with a development review board to eliminate the cumbersome application process requiring applicants to appear before both bodies.
“I think the development review model is easier to explain to individual property owners,” Taylor Newton, a senior planner with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, told the selectboard. “It’s like, you’re going to this board and they’re going to review all your questions here. There isn’t a question of why I have to go to two separate boards for two separate applications?”
In October, after about three months of consideration, the selectboard voted to go with a development review board and to disband the zoning board.
December brought the resignation of another zoning administrator as Wendy Pelletier stepped down for personal reasons just as the new development review board officially came into being.
