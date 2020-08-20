A record number of Vermonters voted in this year’s primary election according to unofficial turnout numbers.
Unofficial tallies show that 169,000 Vermonters cast ballots on Aug. 11, exceeding 2016’s record breaking primary in which about 120,000 ballots were cast, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
Across Chittenden County, that trend seemed to hold true as local August primary turnout records were broken in towns including Hinesburg, Charlotte, Shelburne and South Burlington.
Hinesburg votes
Things got heated at the polls in Hinesburg.
Without air-conditioning in the main hall temperatures at the polling place rose to 88 degrees, Town Clerk Missy Ross said.
But despite warm working conditions, election workers took the day in stride.
About 400 people voted in-person on Aug. 11, none of whom questioned the mask mandate, Ross said.
About 1,256 votes were by absentee ballot. Ross said she believed the town had a record number of absentee ballots requested.
Ross was grateful to the town’s postal workers who did an “amazing job” ensuring that ballots were delivered in a timely manner.
“They were so helpful and never complained when we were dropping off boxes of ballots for mailing out right before they were closing for the day,” she said.
Ross’s own office was busy leading up to the election. Volunteers helped stuff absentee ballots to help meet the demand.
“Mailing them out and checking them as they returned was definitely a lot of work, but it made the election day a lot easier to handle,” she said. “It was worth the work.”
Now having run an indoor election during the pandemic, Ross feels prepared for the general election in November.
“It did go very smoothly. Everyone was really cooperative. We’ll wait and see what we decide about November, but at least we got a trial,” she said.
Charlotte votes
Reached by email, Charlotte Town Clerk Mary Mead said election day went well – demonstrated by the fact she was back home by 9 p.m. About 255 people voted in-person on election day, coming to the polls in a steady trickle throughout the day. All told, 1,438 ballots were cast, the majority by absentee voters. Sixty votes were defective which is a greater number than usual, Mead said.
As for November, Mead said it’s hard to know what the general election will bring with the state planning on mailing out absentee ballots to every active voter on the town’s voter checklist.
“Certainly, people will be missed, not receive a ballot and be requesting one from us, mailing addresses may be incorrect even though much has been corrected with the Primary mailing,” she wrote. “It’s very time consuming, on the clerk’s end, to input all the absentee ballot requests and returns into the computer.”
Shelburne votes
It was smooth sailing in Shelburne where about 500 people voted in-person on Aug. 11, said Town Clerk Diana Vachon. Most voters complied with the mask requirement, and those who didn’t were provided ballots to complete outside.
The town had a record number of absentee voters with more than 2,500 ballots requested ahead of election day.
With the increased number of absentee ballots came an increased number of those that could not be counted.
“There were a lot more defective ballots than I’ve ever had before. For a lot of them it was that they didn’t return the unvoted ballots,” Vachon said.
But she believes it won’t be as much of an issue in November since voters will only have one ballot to cast.
The primary election also saw a lot of new poll workers with about 60 percent of workers newcomers. The young team meant more education than in elections past.
“It’s a lot of going from person to person to make sure they understand,” Vachon said.
She was sure to send workers instructions pre-election day and have them come in early on Aug. 11 to be sworn in and given a rundown of the day.
“Everybody did great,” Vachon said, adding the Board of Civil Authority was very supportive.
There were no real frustrations on election day, she said, but rather, new challenges due to the pandemic.
“You really had to be on top of your game. You really had to be on top of your emails,” Vachon said. “You just really had to pay attention.”
