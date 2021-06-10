Aquatic invasive plant species have been present in the Lewis Creek watershed for decades and outcompete native plants by forming dense mats of vegetation. These dense mats impede recreational boaters, swimmers and anglers, and degrade ecosystems and wildlife habitats. Aquatic invasive plants are spread via seeds, roots, fragments, animals and by humans.
Now, a grant will help stem the spread of these invasive species.
Lewis Creek Association, a local nonprofit watershed group, was awarded a grant from the Lake Champlain Basin Program to continue its boat launch steward program at Bristol Pond and to establish one at Monkton Pond. Boat launch stewards greet boaters as they arrive at the ponds and offer to inspect their boats for aquatic invasive species, while also collecting data on where the boat has been and how many aquatic organisms they encountered.
Bristol Pond and Monkton Pond are popular destinations for anglers, recreational boaters and wildlife enthusiasts. As of 2020, there were two known aquatic invasive species in Bristol Pond — European frogbit (Hydrocharis morsus-ranae) and Eurasian watermilfoil (Myriophyllum spicatum) — and two aquatic invasive species in Monkton Pond, watermilfoil and curly-leaf pondweed (Potamogeton crispus).
Both ponds have the potential to spread aquatic invasive species into the Lewis Creek watershed and throughout the state. The boat launch steward program helps the association keep additional aquatic invasives out of Bristol Pond and Monkton Pond, as well as prevent the spread of them to other areas of the state.
Stewards educate boat owners on how to prevent the spread of invasives, which includes cleaning, draining and drying your boat — and other equipment that has been in the water — before moving to a different water body. This could even include swimsuits and life jackets, which could carry small microscopic organisms like the fishhook waterflea, which was recently found in Lake Champlain.
During the summer of 2020, LCA’s boat launch stewards interacted with 570 watercraft and educated many more members of the community at Bristol Pond. Stewards directly prevented at least 63 potential infestations to other waterbodies and may have indirectly prevented hundreds of infestations by educating the public.
You can learn more by contacting Kate Kelly, program manager for Lewis Creek Association, at lewiscreekorg@gmail.com or 488-5203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.