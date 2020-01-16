Two selectboard seats in Hinesburg are set to expire in March. Both Tom Ayer and Merrily Lovell are up for re-election on March 3.
No petitions have been returned as of press time.
Two selectboard seats are also set to expire in Charlotte. Chair Matt Krasnow’s two-year term ends in March as does Fritz Tegatz’s three-year term.
There are a slew of other Charlotte offices that will be voted on at Town Meeting: Cemetery Commissioner, Library Trustee, Delinquent Tax Collector, Lister, Town Moderator, Road Commissioner, Town Agent, two Auditors and two Trustees of Public Funds.
Also, Champlain Valley School District board chair Lynn Jaunich is up for reelection.
Petitions for Charlotte offices have already been turned by for Delinquent Tax Collector 1 year by Mary Mead, for the two-year selectboard term by James Faulkner and for the three-year selectboard term by Ed Stone.