Two selectboard seats in Hinesburg are set to expire in March. Both Tom Ayer and Merrily Lovell are up for re-election on March 3.

No petitions have been returned as of press time.

Two selectboard seats are also set to expire in Charlotte. Chair Matt Krasnow’s two-year term ends in March as does Fritz Tegatz’s three-year term.

There are a slew of other Charlotte offices that will be voted on at Town Meeting: Cemetery Commissioner, Library Trustee, Delinquent Tax Collector, Lister, Town Moderator, Road Commissioner, Town Agent, two Auditors and two Trustees of Public Funds.

Also, Champlain Valley School District board chair Lynn Jaunich is up for reelection.

Petitions for Charlotte offices have already been turned by for Delinquent Tax Collector 1 year by Mary Mead, for the two-year selectboard term by James Faulkner and for the three-year selectboard term by Ed Stone.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.