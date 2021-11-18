Landowners in the Hollow Brook area near Lazy Brook Mobile Home Park in Starksboro are partnering with the Lewis Creek Association to improve water quality and reduce flooding risks.
In this area, Hollow Brook flows down Lincoln Hill and the Hinesburg Town Forest and would, historically, spread into lower elevation wetlands. In these alluvial fan areas, streams often drop their sediment and move around over time.
However, in this location past agricultural practices — straightening and berming along the stream — and development have combined to constrain the stream to its current location. There was an old bridge crossing the brook near the mobile home park, which has left concrete in and near the brook, which constricts the brook and causes floodwaters to flood the neighborhood.
Upstream, runoff from the roads coming down steep slopes has caused major erosion, and dumped sediment in the brook.
At Sugar House Lane, the double culvert is too small and has blocked fish passage and increased upstream flooding risk.
Hollow Brook feeds into Lewis Creek in the northwest corner of Starksboro just south of Tyler Bridge Road in Hinesburg, and Lewis Creek eventually drains into Lake Champlain.
Lewis Creek is impaired for E. coli bacteria in stretches, and the association hopes to maintain water quality in Hollow Brook so that it doesn’t contribute to harmful algal blooms and fish die-offs in the lake.
Learn more about the problem and what landowners can do to improve water quality in a brief 17-minute presentation at the association’s website at lewiscreek.org/water-quality-videos.
Mitigation could include things like slowing water down, spreading it out and sinking it into the ground.
Engineers Jessica Louisos and Claire Nauman have designed two projects, removal of the old bridge abutments and concrete in the brook to help minimize the risk of flooding in the mobile home park, and a new bridge for the Sugarhouse Lane crossing.
Next steps include funding for the final design and permitting of the bridge abutment removal and culvert replacement to help improve water quality, habitat for fish and flood resiliency.
More at lewiscreek.org.
