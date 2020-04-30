“Speak now or forever hold your peace.”
It was a voice not even the most organized planner could have anticipated to confront. But COVID-19 has spoken loudly, has been far from peaceful and has forced some couples to put their wedding day on hold.
In March, Gov. Phil Scott issued the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order and directed the closure of all in-person nonessential businesses until April 15 (now May 15).
Many of those classified as nonessential - salons, restaurants and lodging - help contribute to wedding day success. or help strengthen the state’s tourism industry. The tourism industry attracts 13 million visitors each year and contributes $2.8 billion in spending to the state, according to the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing.
Under the governor’s guidelines, gathering is also banned.
With the national average guest count for a wedding at 131, it’s proving to be an impossibility for events planned during this order or on the cusp of it.
Then there’s the money
The average cost of a Vermont wedding is $38,300 ($5,600 for the engagement ring and $32,700 for the ceremony and reception), which is above the national average of $33,900. Plus, more than 70% of couples go on a honeymoon and spend an average of $5,000, according to The Knot 2019 Real Wedding Study.
According to The Wedding Report, there were an estimated 1,177 weddings in 2019 with an average spend of $36,460 across Chittenden County.
Nationwide, according to Shane McMurray, CEO of The Wedding Report, Inc. there could be a loss between 27-32% of weddings in 2020, but there could be a surge of weddings in 2021 of about 20-25%.
“Just from the number of weddings alone, a 30% loss in weddings will represent 662,000 weddings with a lost market value of $16.3 billion. The surge in 2021 could represent 500,000 weddings with a gain of $12.6 billion in total sales,” he wrote in an email.
The bottom line: What often takes a year or more to plan is now requiring some quick adjusting for a Plan B on all fronts. Here’s how some affected parties are handling the situation.
A wedding at Shelburne Vineyard, postponed
Stephanie Milczarek had planned for a beautiful March 21 wedding at Shelburne Vineyard.
“We thought it was just the perfect place to get married,” she said of the town.
However, as the coronavirus started gaining traction in national headlines, things began to look bleak.
Milczarek and her fiancé officially chose to postpone it.
“We were planning on having a small wedding; it was going to be under 50 people anyways, but even in February I was starting to feel like this wasn’t going to be socially responsible,” she said.
After reaching out to the venue, vendors, and the officiant, Milczarek was able to secure Aug. 21, 2021 as a new date. She also connected with guests, one by one, to inform them of the change.
What advice does Milczarek have for couples in a similar predicament?
“I advocate for doing what is best for you,” she said. “If that means you’re going to elope instead and postpone it, if you’re going to cancel everything and figure it out when the world is more predictable, or even minimize it to a really small gathering – do whatever is best for you and consider the safety of everyone involved.”
“At the end of the day, the most important thing is that you are with someone you love, and you’re going to get married to them eventually. You’re going to be able to celebrate that and hopefully for a very long time,” she continued.
The Old Lantern Inn and Barn in Charlotte
Set on 10 acres of land, this historic 1800s venue typically opens around Easter weekend and tees up for joyous seasons of “I Dos.”
Instead, The Old Lantern Inn and Barn in Charlotte won’t be seeing its first weddings until June this year.
“Everything from Easter weekend from the first week of June, we’ve been able to smoothly transition couples into new dates, helping them send out new save-the-dates and giving them all the steps to make sure they’re on task,” said the venue’s co-owner, Lisa Gaujac.
Like news of the virus itself, the decision-making process has shifted on a regular basis. First, they decided to postpone all April events, then it was pushed to mid-May, and when schools were cancelled, events were pushed to mid-June.
Fortunately, rescheduling has been smooth, Gaujac said. It helps that the venue hosts weddings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The Inn’s wedding planner has worked with vendors and couples to reschedule as smoothly as possible, starting with 2020 then moving out to 2021.
While planning for a pandemic wasn’t on any couples’ radar, Gaujac mentioned some fail-safes for those starting to plan for the big day: have a wedding planner and buy wedding insurance.
“If you’ve never planned a party for 150 of your closest friends, and you add into the fact all these moving parts, you’re really going to want that,” she said. “You’re going to be able to get them at a discount right now, believe me.”
Behind the Lens of a Hinesburg photographer
Just as a photo captures a moment in time, so too does this unprecedented event. For Hinesburg-based photographer, Michael Tallman, this moment in time can be defined as a time of empathy, adjustment, and collaboration.
“The biggest adjustment that I have had to make is that my business is taking a back seat for me at the moment,” he wrote in an email. “My partner is a pediatrician and has been working very hard with her partners to totally reconfigure how they serve their patients. With school closed, I have been at home with our three kids (one, four, and seven) which keeps me very busy.”
His first wedding scheduled isn’t until June, but he explained that he “took it upon myself a few weeks ago to reach out to my clients in June and July to check in with them, offer my support, and let them know that I can be flexible with rescheduling.”
One couple has rescheduled for the fall, another is contemplating May of next year.
“I want to eventually make pictures with as many of the couples who booked me one way or another,” he said, even if that means celebrating differently than intended, with an elopement or intimate party.
“The community of other wedding photographers and wedding vendors has really come together to help each other through this and figure out the best way to serve people as well,” he said.
Pause the music: An entertainer’s perspective
Premier Entertainment and Events in South Burlington normally performs at more than 125 weddings a year. Now, weddings planned for late March, April, May, even a few in June and July have been postponed.
“We were quick to realize that it’s a fluid situation, and there are a lot of unknowns,” Talena Companion said. Companion works for Premier and is treasurer of the Vermont Association of Wedding Professionals.
These days, she’s spending all her hours with her children, ages two and 13 weeks. For them, it’s been “nice to hit the pause button,” she said, but it’s also been disheartening to have to postpone events.
“We’ve been checking in with all of them to see that they’re healthy and safe; many of our clients are doctors and nurses on the frontlines,” Companion explained.
“We’re trying to be there for them as much as we can...and be as flexible as possible,” Companion explained.
This support is also extended to wedding vendors, who Companion said make up a close-knit community, waiting to see what the full financial impact will be.
“What we want to do is get back to celebrating with our couples,” he said.
Renewed vitality in the wake of a virus
The underlying theme throughout this uncertain time is that the wedding community is unwavering in its dedication to delivering an unforgettable experience for couples and their families, said Tricia Cunniff, owner of Vermont Weddings, an editorial and wedding directory resource.
“I hope couples know that Vermont’s wedding professionals are committed to helping them celebrate their milestone,” Cunniff said. “Whether it’s now or later, exactly how you planned or reimagined...your wedding is worth celebrating, and there are professionals who want to help you do it!”
Vermont Weddings offers a couple of additional resources, such as “A Guide to Postponing or Canceling Your Wedding or Event Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19),” and a recorded Q&A with Jackie Watson of Jaclyn Watson Events on the topic.