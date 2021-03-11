“Is there anything we can do about the coyotes roaming around Mt. Philo?”
This question was posed on social media, sparking a debate that continued for several weeks over the ethics of trapping and hunting coyote in Vermont and concerns about the safety of pets.
According to Vermont Fish and Wildlife, coyotes came to Vermont in the 1940s, and have maintained a population that fluctuates between 4,500-8,000, with fewer numbers during the winter.
Coyote hunting is legal all year in Vermont, and trapping is legal during a short season beginning the fourth Saturday in October and running through Dec. 31.
Leg-hold traps are among the legal ways to kill coyotes in the state.
Advocates for humane treatment of animals, like Peggy Larson, a former veterinarian and animal rights activist, pointed out that leg-hold traps can cause serious damage and death, and not just to their intended targets.
“We are concerned about human and animal safety from concealed traps,” Larson said. She described witnessing, during her tenure as a veterinarian, the injuries of a cat who had been caught in the same type of trap that is now legal to use on coyotes. “She was in a trap for several days, was severely dehydrated, with rotting flesh and a broken leg. I could not save her. She died an agonizing death from a leg-hold trap,” Larson said.
Others note that attempting to reduce coyote populations is a Sisyphean task, because coyotes breed more when there are less in an area and less when there are more coyotes — thereby regulating their own populations.
Because coyotes are often seen as a threat to pets, livestock, and children, legislation to advance more ethical hunting and trapping guidelines often runs into stiff opposition from constituents.
Katherine Snead, a longtime Shelburne resident, is among those who agree that “coyote policy” should be based on the ecology of coyotes and not on human emotion. “I think it would be more beneficial to lean on the science. Culling or hunting coyote does nothing to reduce populations, if not having the exact opposite effect,” she said.
She also pointed out that more coyotes are a natural result of developing previously wild areas: “As humans encroach more and more into natural and wild spaces, as Vermont folds in more and more climate refuges, the wild is going to be more and more encountered.”
Coyotes also do provide ecological benefits. From a report on “coyote ecology” submitted to the Vermont House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife. “They provide a wide range of critically important and well-documented ecosystem services. Many studies have demonstrated their ability to limit, mostly by competitive exclusion rather than predation, mesocarnivore populations (fox, skunk, feral cat, raccoon) and, by doing so, increase bird diversity and abundance.”
Concerned citizens can contact their local selectboards or town managers and express their feelings on the use of leg hold traps, which were banned in England as early as 1958 and are now banned in nearly 80 countries.
The Fish and Wildlife department’s statement on the necessity of coyotes to our ecological landscape is a fitting guide to our future policy on these often misunderstood animals: “We recognize that people have many differing views on the value of predators. We believe, however, that coyotes are important members of the ecosystem and have evolved together with many of nature’s existing prey species. Conservation of the coyote is important to maintaining ecosystem integrity because of the vital role they play as predators.”
