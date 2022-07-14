Chea Waters Evans, a longtime Charlotte journalist, is running against incumbent Rep. Michael Yantachka for the Chittenden 5 House district seat that serves Charlotte and a small slice of Hinesburg.
Yantachka, a 12-year veteran of the House, faces Evans, the former editor of the Charlotte News and reporter for The Citizen, and currently editor of the online newsletter The Charlotte Bridge, in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9. We asked the candidates a series of questions, presented here.
Could you summarize your position on abortion rights and Prop 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment? If your position has evolved, please explain.
Chea Waters Evans: My position on abortion rights is simple: abortion is health care, and people who can become pregnant should have the absolute right to control their own health care.
My position on Prop 5 is equally definitive. It’s critical that voters pass this proposal when they vote in the November General Election. I was born one year after Roe v. Wade passed, so until now I’ve lived my entire life taking abortion rights for granted. It’s important to give that sense of safety and security to all Vermonters.
My position hasn’t evolved because I’ve always believed in the right to reproductive freedom.
Rep. Mike Yantachka: I support the right of a woman to make her own reproductive choices. I voted for H.57 (Act 47 of 2019) preserving the right to abortion. I also voted for Prop 5 that year. In February 2022 as Prop 5 came up for a vote, there was more controversy around this constitutional amendment that gave me concern. I felt the amendment was overly broad and voted against Prop 5.
As a result of the criticism I received on this issue from my constituents and the arguments presented as to why Prop 5 is important to guarantee reproductive autonomy without interference from the state, I reevaluated my rationale and came to the conclusion that I should have voted for Prop 5 the second time. Reproduction is a personal choice that cannot or should not be interfered with, trusting that each woman is capable of determining what is best for her.
How far should the state go in addressing climate change? What initiatives do you support that will move the state’s energy grid toward sustainable sources of energy? Do you support the clean heat standard, and if so, how will you ensure that middle-income Vermonters aren’t hit with massive increases in home heating costs and weatherization requirements? Did it concern you that lawmakers seemed unable to explain how the standard would affect Vermonters financially?
Yantachka: Climate change is an existential threat to our lives and to the future of humanity. It is happening now and will only get worse without effective measures to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. We have to do all we can to reduce those emissions, 75 percent of which are generated primarily from fossil fuel use in transportation and heating in Vermont. In contrast, our electricity generation is 65 percent renewable and is on track to become 75 percent clean by 2032. We must take measures like weatherization of our homes and using electricity driven heat pumps to reduce our heating dependence on fossil fuels, and we must help Vermonters heavily dependent on personal transportation to move to more fuel-efficient vehicles, including EVs and hybrids.
Vermonters are already being hit hard by high and volatile fossil fuel prices. The clean heat standard is a way to help Vermonters transition to cleaner heating technologies with the assistance of fossil fuel suppliers. The clean heat standard bill (H.715) tasked the Public Utility Commission and the Department of Public Service to define the criteria obligating fossil fuel suppliers to help with the transition. The bill had special provisions to help inoculate low- and moderate-income households from untenable cost increases. The increased costs of fossil fuels due to the clean heat standard, however, would be nowhere near the cost increases we have seen since February, which are generating huge profits for fossil fuel companies at the expense of the American people and economy.
Evans: The Global Warming Solutions act of 2020 requires Vermont to reduce greenhouse gas pollution incrementally, at pre-determined levels, until 2050. The first goal, 26 percent below 2005 levels by 2025, is fast approaching. The state should address climate change, at the bare minimum, by meeting those mandates, which they’re legally obligated to do.
The last legislative session attempted to do so, but ultimately it didn’t pass, by a small margin. I think the progress made with that failed bill is actually a great opportunity to move forward with another one that addresses the issues raised with this question.
I support the clean heat standard as a concept, and I think modeling the progression in reduction after other states’ successful plans is a great way to get started, but I also think Vermont has a unique population and geography, and it’s important for lawmakers to be more specific and transparent about the costs associated with this plan and to investigate rigorously if and how those costs will be passed on to homeowners and small businesses.
The Legislature needs to get further into the weeds on costs and the day-to-day details and specifics of how the financial aspect of this bill would work. Then they need to pass that information on openly and honestly to their constituents. It’s important to strike a balance between protecting the Earth and the realities of lower-income Vermonters who are already struggling with fuel and heating costs.
What are the top three issues facing Charlotte and how would you propose to address them?
Evans: For the past decade, as a local journalist, I’ve spent a lot of time talking to Charlotte and Hinesburg residents about their communities. This is what I’ve seen come up time and time again, and here’s how I think we can address it.
• Housing. It’s important that the state find a way to help communities plan neighborhoods and housing that accommodate an economically diverse population without placing the burden of expense on taxpayers. Support and education for planning and zoning boards and employees would help, as would continuing the careful work of refining and updating Act 250. News stories about our town are quick to point out that Charlotte is one of the most affluent towns in the state. We all know, though, that the situation is more complicated than that.
• Money. People are worried about a recession coming in the next year or so. We’re facing possible tax increases here in Charlotte for schools and a town garage in the coming years. Raising taxes, whether it’s on a state or town level, exacerbates that stress, but the after-effects of the pandemic mean a lot of people need a lot of help right now. Instead of raising taxes every year and throwing money at challenges, I think there’s potential to work smarter, maximize the use of federal relief funds on practical expenses, and at the same time continue to spend our money on education and helping Vermonters who need it.
• The environment, our lake, and our land. The big question is this: How does Vermont, and Charlotte, move into the future, accommodate a higher population, support seniors and young families, while also conserving and protecting our land and the lake, which is what makes this place so special? Careful development in practical places, maintaining town plans, protecting wetlands, and continuing to focus on creative and sustainable energy solutions will help.
Yantachka: Charlotte is a very wonderful community but has very little to offer in affordable housing. I hope that our village centers will be able to host more affordable housing options while maintaining our rural character. Charlotte residents will have an opportunity to present their vision of what Charlotte should be when the Community Heart and Soul project under consideration by the Charlotte Community Partners kicks off.
A second issue is maintaining a profitable agricultural base that helps maintain our rural character. I sponsored the agritourism bill (H.89, Act 31 of 2021) with 49 cosponsors — Democrats, Republicans, Progressives and Independents — which limits the liability of farms engaged in agritourism. This provides another source of income from participating farms aside from their regular operations. Several farms in Charlotte are beneficiaries, including Philo Ridge and Sweet Roots.
A third issue I think is important is making sure that every Charlotte resident has access to high-speed broadband. The Vermont Community Broadband bill, which was developed by my committee in 2021, has a provision that allows small telecom providers like WCVT to have access to federal funds for broadband. I have been working with WCVT and the Charlotte Selectboard to access funding to complete fiber cable buildout throughout the rest of Charlotte.
Currently, Vermont state lawmakers earn $774 weekly during the legislative session, with no health care benefits, for an annual base pay around $13,932. Do you think this prevents some Vermonters from serving and results in less diversity of thought in the Legislature? Should pay be increased?
Yantachka: Since legislators get paid only from January to about mid-May, it is difficult for younger individuals who must support a family to both serve and maintain a job that pays for living expenses. A pay increase would help, but the challenge would remain depending on flexibility of employers or the ability of the individual to support themselves.
As for diversity of thought, the 150 members of the House put a lot of thought and study into issues and hear from every conceivable side of every issue through the committee process. Dialog is open and robust, and new ideas are exchanged not only formally but through the many caucuses one can participate in. I am a member of the Climate Solutions Caucus, the Rural Economic Development Working Group, the Working Vermonters Caucus, the Social Equity Caucus and the Tourism Caucus. All attempt to collaborate across demographic and party lines to propose policies that committees can consider.
Evans: When I decided to run, someone told me that in the Vermont Legislature, everyone is either retired or independently wealthy. As a single mom who is neither of these things but is fortunate enough to have the financial and employment flexibility this job requires, I see how the current compensation model can exclude many voices that should be heard as we move forward as a state. Those voices include people of color, women, LGBTQ+ Vermonters, and economically diverse people who are less likely to fall into those rich or retired categories.
If more money isn’t the solution, which it might be, the sticky problem of giving oneself a raise might be avoided if the Legislature voted to increase the pay a period of years from now, when many current legislators might have moved on or retired. It’s also possible to provide an avenue for benefits, like health insurance, which wouldn’t increase the taxpayer burden much but would allow legislators to take other jobs that have more flexibility.
The governor signed the Legislature’s new education formula into law, which could mean the Champlain Valley School District will have to face tough choices in coming years, either hefty spending increases, cuts to the education system, or a combination of both. How would you explain to a voter/taxpayer your support or opposition to this measure?
Evans: I would say I support it, but with an asterisk — the same asterisk that Gov. Phil Scott mentioned when he signed the bill. For one thing, more money doesn’t always mean progress, so a clearly defined accountability system needs to be implemented with the allocation of those funds. Also, there are no guidelines or requirements to use that money specifically for student programs like direct support for English learners, rural or low-income students. That should exist to ensure that the money is doing what the Legislature intended.
It’s important that those who have more lift those who have less; Vermont, correctly, has a long history of making sure that education spending is equitable. Charlotte has often been put in the position of providing proportionately more support.
I think school districts around the state would do well to operate as transparently and openly as possible about how they plan to spend that money, and to show after the fact exactly what they used it for. I think this would be a terrific idea for all school budget items; if something isn’t working the way we thought it would or should, it’s OK to try something new. This is what we teach our kids in school, anyway!
Yantachka: I voted for the bill that bases the new funding formula on pupil weighting. This system assigns more weight to students who are from low-income families, English language learners and small rural districts. This is because the cost of educating those students to their potential are higher. The Champlain Valley School District is fortunate to have fewer students who fall into those categories, and so will have a smaller cut of the education pie.
It is important to remember that it is the constitutional responsibility of the state to provide an equitable education to all Vermont students, that the amount of education spending is determined at the local level with input from voters in each school district, and it is the obligation of the state to provide the revenues necessary to fund the budgets that were passed by voters. Achieving equity is always challenging and requires give and take. Hopefully, it results in a system that is fair as well as beneficial to all students.
Why should voters pick you over your opponent?
Yantachka: I stand on my record. I have represented my district of Charlotte and part of Hinesburg effectively for 12 years. I believe I have represented it well and contributed to a better, safer, more prosperous, cleaner and healthier Vermont. While my work as a member of the House Committee on Energy and Technology focuses on energy, the environment and telecommunications, I have not neglected other needs and concerns of our people, especially working families.
The endorsements of Vermont Conservation Voters, Rights & Democracy, and the Vermont State Employees Association are acknowledgements of my work. With the support of the voters of Charlotte and Hinesburg I hope to continue this work for the next two years.
Evans: I have a forward-thinking mindset. I’m a working parent with children in school and my mother lives here, too. I understand distinctly not only the challenges of families today, and those facing seniors in our community, but the challenges the next generation is going to face. I’ve got a vested interest in Charlotte from all those points of view.
You know what’s uncomfortable? Being a reporter in the same town where you live. It’s not always fun to go to the post office or town hall or Rotary meeting and bump into someone you just wrote a story about. But it’s also been fun and rewarding — growth happens in uncomfortable circumstances. I have the thick skin and the curious nature to represent the heck out of Charlotte and Hinesburg in the Statehouse.
I think by now, people know that even when it’s not pleasant, I’m going to stand up for what’s important to Charlotters and I’m going to be open and transparent about the process.
After years of reporting, I know a bit about a lot. I know this district well, and I know what’s important to people. Also, for better or worse, I think people know by now that I stand up for what I think is right, that I’m open to listening to people’s opinions, even when they differ from my own, and I know when my own opinions need to take a back seat for the greater good.
Welcome to the discussion.
