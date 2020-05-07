The trees are starting to bud, flowers are beginning to bloom and in Hinesburg it’s time for the annual Hearts for Hunger 5K. But this year, the run will look a bit different: Participants will hit the road, raising funds for a good cause – in a virtual race.
For seven years, Hearts for Hunger has tracked along the Hinesburg bike path bringing residents together to support the Vermont Foodbank. The event is the brainchild of resident Meaghan McKenna and has been sponsored by the United Church of Hinesburg since its inaugural race.
The event benefits the foodbank’s BackPack Program, which helps schools place weekend meals into the backpacks of students in need.
“It’s grown tremendously over the last eight years,” McKenna said. To date, it has raised about $45,000 for the foodbank. The event has also grown to have 22 or so volunteers for race day, and other still who help by getting business sponsorships and promoting the race.
“It’s a big community of people that are helping to make sure this event shows off without a hitch,” McKenna said, adding the food bank has also been supportive, creating educational lawn signs about food insecurity that line the course.
But when COVID-19 threatened to put a halt to this year’s event, McKenna put on her thinking cap and revised it.
Adhering to social distancing guidelines, this year’s participants will take to the roads throughout the month of May, completing the event “virtually.” People who register online can donate an amount of their choice to help the Vermont Foodbank.
There won’t be the usual crowds, t-shirts or finish line, but McKenna is hopeful people will still enjoy the event.
“It’s definitely going to have a different feel this year,” she said. “But I’m hoping that people will still be interested in participating and supporting the foodbank, and having fun exercising, too.”
The Hearts for Hunger organizers are encouraging participants to post photos and videos of their virtual race on social media.
“Any excuse to get outside and be active is great,” McKenna said. “It’s too bad that we can’t have the event [as usual] but I also think that it’s really important that something continues to happen just because the food bank is so stressed right now … it’s really important that we continue to fundraise if we can.”
Joshua Parker, of South Burlington, has participated in the race in one form or another since its start. Parker works for Colchester School District and said he appreciates the run’s focus on benefiting food insecure students through the BackPack Program.
Parker and his wife plan to participate in this year’s virtual race. He said he knows it’ll be different this year without the “racing atmosphere” but that it’s a chance to get some fresh air.
He hopes other community members find ways to give back too.
“I would just encourage people to always run for a cause if they can, and just be aware of how they can always work to better their community,” Parker said.
To learn more about the race head to heartsforhunger5k.redpodium.com/virtual2020