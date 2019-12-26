The beginning of Hanukkah was celebrated on Sunday evening, Dec. 22, with a public lighting of a menorah on the University of Vermont campus green at the corner of Main Street and South Prospect by Rabbi Yitzchok Raskin. The public lighting of the menorah has been celebrated in Burlington since 1984, when it was at City Hall and was lit by Bernie Sanders. In the late 1980s the ceremony was moved to UVM. Historically, the public lighting of the menorah began in the 1700s in Russia, said Rabbi Eli Junik of Chabad of Burlington. The ceremony “is all about spreading light. You can’t chase darkness away with a broom, but you put out a little light and it will light up all the surroundings,” said Rabbi Zalman Wilhelm.