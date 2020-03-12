As a child, poet and author JoAnna Easton spent hours playing and dreaming in the shade of an apple tree in the backyard of her Pennsylvania home.
Now, a lifetime later, her East Charlotte office looks out on five apple trees that, in late summer, are laden with fruit. Here Easton wrote her memoir, “I Live in the Land of Apples,” which was published in January.
Easton, the seventh of eight children, and a twin, at birth outweighed her twin brother – was dangerously underweight. As an infant, Easton’s mother dubbed her as “wolfish.” She had deprived her brother of his share of nourishment.
Easton’s overwhelmed mother spent three weeks in the hospital. When she went home to her other six children, she left the twins in the hospital for another month.
Rejected by her mother as an infant, Easton could have chosen the familiar path to self-destruction. Instead, the memoir relates how Easton created a path that led to her true home.
Easton experienced her Irish Catholic mother as dour, intolerant, haughty and withholding. But her father, whose family had immigrated to Pennsylvania from Mazraat el Toufah - “The Land of Apples” - in the mountains of Lebanon, was warm, expressive and generous.
“Memories of him come alive when I smell caramelized onion and garlic, cigar smoke or . . . shoe polish,” she writes. “I treasure the hours I spent at his side peeling onions, chopping peppers [and]. . . [s]tanding on a stool next to him by the stove to dunk a crust of bread into the tomato sauce we made together.”
Once a month on Sunday afternoons, her father’s mother and aunt, who had also emigrated from Lebanon, would come “to eat Kibbe and Syrian rice, drink strong coffee and smoke cedary-cigars.” As they spoke Lebanese, Easton sat at her grandmother’s feet on the edge of a big rug with mandala designs. “. . .[F]or those hours I was transported to the land of apples with my Lebanese clan . . . In spirit, I live in the land of apples with my father and his kin.”
Early on, Easton developed a love of physicality and a desire for mastery. She jumped on the trampoline, practiced archery and learned to ride her bike without touching the handlebars. In high school, she excelled in gymnastics (practicing four hours a day), performed in the Nationals and was ranked.
After her freshman year at Boston College, where the Jesuits provided her with a solid grounding in Western history and culture, Easton transferred to the University of Wisconsin at Madison, majoring in English and photography. She brought to photography the same drive for mastery that she displayed in gymnastics.
A few credits short of graduating, Easton went to Europe for the summer. And stayed. For nearly seven years. writing and photographing every day. In Austria, she was hired by the Universität Mozarteum Salzburg, a university specializing in music and the dramatic arts, to create portfolios for graduating students.
Austria was pivotal for Easton in another way: There she met Frau Engels, an artist she calls her “real mother.” Engels taught Easton how to forage and garden, took her on bike rides and evening walks, and recounted bedtime stories derived from Greek myths. From her, Easton learned German.
Years later when Easton, living in the United States, returned to Austria to visit Engels, she found two volumes with her own name on them on a bookshelf in Engels’ bedroom. They were filled with postcards, letters and photographs from Easton.
She said, “The painstaking effort, tenderness and love that went into such a tribute sealed most of the motherless cracks in my heart.”
For the past 15 years she has had a private practice in East Charlotte, working one-on-one with adolescents and adults in an office a few steps from her home.
Easton said many of her clients are “twice exceptional:” Like Albert Einstein, Leonardo da Vinci and Bill Gates – they are both gifted and learning disabled.
“Anybody who’s grown up exceptional,” she said, “has some dents in their identity, and some wounds – some very deep.
The work I do is deeply relational,” she adds. “I truly love my work. I see progress and happiness and self-actualization.”
Eleven years ago, Easton, her seven brothers and sisters and their mother gathered in the waiting room of the Fort Lauderdale airport, bound for their annual family reunion. A pilot waiting for another plane struck up a conversation with Easton. He had worked for 16 years flying refugee recovery mission for the United Nations, and he, too, had Irish roots.
The pilot walked over to greet Easton’s mother, who proudly told him she had eight children. Recalling an Irish legend about the psychic powers of seventh-born children, the pilot asked her who her seventh child was. Her mother exclaimed, “Joe is! Joe has those qualities!”
Easton, nonplussed, interjected, “No, Mother, I am the seventh child.” The pilot looked at her and said, “Yes, it must be her. I can see it so clearly.” That night Easton wrote in her journal about the pilot who had rescued her from invisibility.
She adds, “There were many rescue pilots along the way that recognized something in me and helped me:” a psychiatrist, her high school English teacher, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Henry James.
Now, for her clients whose disabilities make them invisible, Easton has become a rescue pilot.