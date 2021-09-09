Among the great egrets and northern map turtles in Charlotte’s Town Farm Bay and Shelburne’s LaPlatte River wetlands, volunteers removed non-native aquatic invasive European frogbit for the 15th consecutive summer.
Lewis Creek Association’s Water Quality Stewardship Program is an invasive plant and water quality project coordinated annually since 2007.
European frogbit was introduced to arboretum ponds in Ottawa in 1932 before spreading to the United States via the St. Lawrence River. It is considered an aquatic invasive species because it grows on the water surface and out-competes native plants for sunlight and nutrients.
In 2007, friends of Lewis Creek discovered frogbit covering 50 percent of the bay. Through volunteers’ field work, the frogbit cover has been substantially reduced and is now maintained at about 5 percent.
In contrast, when frogbit was discovered in the wetlands of the LaPlatte Natural Area, it had low percent coverage, providing an opportunity for early detection and a rapid response. Though the invasive plant will never be eradicated in either location, maintaining this low population allows native plants and animals to thrive.
This year, volunteers removed 459 pounds of frogbit from Town Farm Bay and 1.5 pounds from the LaPlatte River wetlands, where levels were very low at the beginning of this season and remained low throughout the season).
The water quality program also includes the annual monitoring of water quality in the LaPlatte River, Patrick Brook, McCabe’s Brook, Thorp Brook and Kimball Brook by volunteers for South Chittenden River Watch. Volunteers collect water samples that are then analyzed by the Vermont Agricultural and Environmental Laboratory and interpreted by Lewis Creek Association technical consultants.
The sampling season has recently wrapped up, and included sampling for nutrients and chloride, in order to understand sources of nutrient loading to Lake Champlain while informing water quality improvement project plans. Results will be available on the association’s website (lewiscreek.org) in spring 2022, along with past years’ results.
Check out more information on water quality and what you can do to improve it on at bit.ly/3iS2z4b.
This water quality stewardship program is important for maintaining productive, functioning and scenic waters, and allows residents of Charlotte and Shelburne to become advocates for water quality. Volunteers in each town help share this information with neighbors and friends, helping improve water quality in the future.
This program being funded through your town budget is crucial, since it allows the whole community to take ownership of local water quality and natural resources that are extremely important to protect.
If you are interested in assisting with water quality monitoring or invasive plant removal next year, reach out to Kate Kelly, at lewiscreekorg@gmail.com or 488-5203.
The Water Quality Stewardship Program is supported by Lewis Creek Association, the towns of Charlotte, Shelburne and Hinesburg, Point Bay Marina, Shelburne Bay Boat Club and a Charlotte property owner.
Kate Kelly is Lewis Creek Association program manager. Matt Gorton is a contract biologist.
