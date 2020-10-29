The election of 2020 will ostensibly be over Nov. 3, but it certainly didn’t begin then. Town clerks around Vermont are reporting record-shattering numbers of early votes received, some of them already encroaching on historic overall turnout.
“We suspect that this is going to be a dramatic increase in voter turnout,” said secretary of state Jim Condos.
The Community News Service, a student-run project out of the University of Vermont that partners with local newspapers by creating content for them, created an online map that tracks Vermont’s mail-in voting statistics in near-real time. It uses a daily-updated dataset provided by the Vermont Secretary of State’s office.
To view it visit communitynews.net/vote-tracker-2020.
According to the report, more than 190,0000 people had cast their vote by mail as of Oct. 23, more than doubling the overall 2016 general election total of 91,000 for early and mail-in ballots.
Vermont has a historically low defective ballot rate. Condos assumes that this election will have even fewer defective ballots than the primary election, where over 6,000 ballots were uncountable. The problem in the primary was attributed to an influx of first-time mail voters who filled out their ballots incorrectly.
“For the general election, it’s a much simpler process, so we don’t think it’s going to be a problem,” Condos said. “We typically are 1 percent or less.”
According to Condos, Vermont voters should not be at all concerned about fraud.
“The true voter fraud in this country is denying an eligible American the right to cast a ballot,” Condos said.
When it comes to voting in Vermont, the true boots on the ground are worn by town clerks and any support staff they already have on hand or can rally during election season, like justices of the peace.
Here’s what the town clerks, those stewards of Vermont elections, are experiencing.
Hinesburg gets
out the vote
It’s been a busy election for Hinesburg, and election day hasn’t even arrived.
On Friday, Oct. 23, about 1,636 of the town’s 4,153 registered voters had cast their ballots, excluding about 309 challenged voters who were not sent ballots because they are believed to have moved or their postcard that was mailed out for the primary was returned as undeliverable and the town wasn’t able to find the person, according to town clerk Missy Ross.
Voters who did not receive a ballot may contact the town clerk, she said.
The town has received 11 defective ballots which could not be counted, Ross said. Voters can check the status of their ballot on the My Voter Page, if their ballot was counted as defective, it will explain why, she said. Vermont does not have the opportunity to fix the ballots, she added.
The two main reasons a ballot is counted as defective are because the voter did not sign their certificate envelope or they did not put their ballot in the certificate envelope, Ross said.
Voters who show up at the polls on election day should bring the ballot that was mailed to them. If they do not have that ballot they must sign a form stating they have not voted by mail, Ross explained.
“We’re on track to be significantly above the early voting prior record,” Ross added. But there’s no way of knowing what overall voter turnout will be, including in-person voting on Election Day.
Although it’s been a busy time, Ross said she and her staff have been doing alright.
“It’s actually been relatively not stressful,” she said. “Because the state took the initiative to send out all the ballots to all active voters as a way to keep poll workers and voters and staff safe it has really made the election much easier from our standpoint.”
Charlotte votes
Town Clerk Mary Mead and her staff have been busy.
“We’ve been literally holding a vote for one thing or another since March,” Mead said. “I feel like I’ve been sending out ballots constantly, with, like, maybe a two-week break window.”
Plus, the town is collecting taxes on Nov. 16, so those payments are coming in to the clerk’s office, she said.
The state has issued 3,223 ballots to Charlotte voters for the general election. As of Friday, Oct. 23, 1,698 were returned to Mead’s office, a record number for early voting, she said.
It’s hard to say if overall in-person voting this year will bring a record number of Charlotte voters to the polls, she said. In the 2008 presidential election that saw Barack Obama elected, Mead believes a record — at least in her time as clerk — was set, with about 80 percent turnout for the general election.
“I kind of feel like we’re going to be in that same place for this election, which has nothing to do with people being sent a ballot. It has to do with the presidential race,” she said.
While Mead understands the push to have the election via absentee ballot and takes no issue with that, she thinks requests should have been made as they always have been, to the town clerk’s office and sent out by the town clerk’s office.
“It’s much tighter,” she said of having the clerk’s office handle absentee ballot requests. “We would not be sending out duplicates and we wouldn’t be sending out ballots to people who don’t request them. We wouldn’t be sending out ballots to people who have moved to Washington state, we wouldn’t be sending out ballots to dead people.”
— Tommy Gardner and Valentina Czochanski contributed to this report.
