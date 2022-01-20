It’s the time — right now — to declare if you want to run for elected town office.
The urgency is because the deadline to turn in a signed petition to be placed on the town meeting ballot is 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24.
The only issue, at least at press time Wednesay morning, is whether that petition would need candidates to collect the signatures of registered voters.
In both Hinesburg and Charlotte, two selectboard seats are up and all four incumbents say they will seek reelection.
Longtime Hinesburg Selectboard member Phil Pouech will run again for his two-year seat, and Mike Loner, who stepped in to fill the final two years of Aaron Kimball’s term after he resigned in January 2020, seeks his first full three-year term.
In Charlotte, selectboard chair Jim Faulkner and Louise McCarren will both seek reelection for a three-year seat and two-year seat, respectively.
Both chambers of the Legislature have passed — but the governor hasn’t signed — a bill that would suspend the requirement for candidates to collect signatures to be placed on the ballot.
Some officials are encouraging candidates to still get the signatures, even though it appears the governor will sign the exemption, because there are so few days until the deadline.
Even if the governor does not sign the bill, Loner said collecting signatures didn’t bother him as it is an opportunity to connect with voters.
Loner hadn’t heard if anyone planned to run against him but would be surprised due to the limited number of people interested in serving in town positions.
“I would welcome competition because that’s also a good thing I believe,” Loner said.
Town clerk Missy Ross confirmed Tuesday that no other candidates had filed petitions for either seat.
Other elected positions in Hinesburg with terms ending include three seats on the library board of trustees (three-year terms — Brian Dunlop, Marianna Holzer and James Jarvis have all filed to run for reelection to those seats); Peck Estate trustee (three-year term — Heather Roberts is running); Champlain Valley School District board (three-year term – Keith Roberts currently holds Hinesburg’s position on the board and is running for reelection); town moderator (one-year term — Frank Twarog is running for reelection).
Cemetery trustee Jeri Helen Belisle moved out of Hinesburg so there is no incumbent for this three-year position.
Charlotte candidates
Faulkner said he’s heard of no one planning to run against him or McCarren.
“Louise and I talked this morning and she’s hoping that she can’t get 30 people to sign a petition,” Faulkner joked last Friday.
On Monday, McCarren laughed about Faulkner’s quip, but confirmed she would run and felt confident she could get the signatures — if they are needed.
She did jest that her husband might not sign her petition to run.
Town clerk Mary Mead said as of Tuesday that no one had filed to run against the incumbent selecboard members.
Other Charlotte positions up for election include two auditors, both a one- and three-year term (Richard Mintzer seeks the three-year term); two cemetery commissioners, one- and three-year terms (Dan Cole is running for reelection to the three-year term); library trustee, five-year term (Janice Heilmann is running); delinquent tax collector, one-year term (Mary Mead is running for reelection); moderator, one-year term (Charlie Russell is running for reelection); road commissioner, one-year term (Hugh Lewis Jr. is running for reelection); and two trustees of public funds, one- and three-year terms.
