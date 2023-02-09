Clemmons Family Farm is releasing “Two Bessies on Two Wheels,” an African American history curriculum package for students in kindergarten through fifth grade in honor of Black History Month.
The package, which is available online as part of the Vermont nonprofit organization’s “Windows to A Multicultural World” K-12 program, features two women who were pioneers in air and motorcycle travel: Bessie Coleman, the first African American and Native American to obtain a pilot’s license, and Bessie Stringfield, the first African American woman to ride a motorcycle across the United States.
Both women broke through significant barriers of gender and race discrimination to pursue their joy of freedom, travel and adventure.
The online curriculum includes lesson plans and curated resources from trusted sources for teachers and parents, with downloadable worksheets, coloring pages and art projects that enrich students’ learning as they create collages, songs and poems about the two African American women pioneers.
Clemmons Family Farm approached Vermont singer-songwriter KeruBo to commission a new song that would help bring to life the stories of the two African American women. After reviewing the curriculum, KeruBo wrote “Vroom!” which Clemmons Family Farm used to produce an animated video.
The song is also the subject of a statewide contest for kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms, who are invited to create and submit music video storyboards for “Vroom!” during Black History Month. The classroom that produces the winning storyboard, selected by a panel of judges, will work with KeruBo to co-produce and co-star in the music video.
The “Two Bessies on Two Wheels” curriculum and “Vroom!” music video storyboarding contest, all available through the online curriculum, are intentionally designed to mobilize the arts to help catalyze learning and dialogue about African American history in classrooms, homes and communities.
Register and enroll at bit.ly/3RHzJpT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.