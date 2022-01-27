On Thursday, Jan. 19, Hinesburg vetoed a mask mandate and five days later Charlotte voted to extend its mask requirement.
At the Charlotte Selectboard meeting Monday, the board extended its 45-day mask mandate, originally passed Dec. 16, through February. A motion was made, seconded and unanimously approved in less than a minute.
Except for a chorus of “ayes,” there was no discussion.
In Hinesburg, the discussion and vote on requiring masks inside and in public spaces took a bit longer — almost 20 minutes.
Board member Maggie Gordon said she didn’t want to foist on the town’s few local businesses the kind of conflict that would result from a mask requirement.
“To bring that kind of conflict into businesses that don’t want to run it just doesn’t sit right for me,” Gordon said.
Board member Mike Loner said he and his family wear masks whenever they’re in public. Despite this, both he and his wife caught COVID-19 before Christmas.
He predicted having a mask mandate would not have much impact on mask wearing, probably only increasing it by 10 percent.
“I don’t know how having a mandate makes people feel more comfortable, knowing it’s not going to change anything. I think the only thing it will change is it will create more conflict between individuals in public spaces,” Loner said.
Board member Denis Place said he surveyed several local businesses and found a mix of support and opposition.
One business owner claimed they had been sued by a customer after being asked to leave for not wearing a mask, Place said. Although the judge threw the case out, the owner said it cost him $10,000.
In Williston the mandate is enforced, Place said. “They have cops at Best Buy checking to see if you are wearing a mask or not, and I don’t want to see that happening in Hinesburg.”
And, he believes not enforcing the mandate makes it meaningless.
“I’m still on the fence, but I’m still not going vote for it,” Place said.
Phil Pouech added: “I don’t feel strongly one way or the other. I see both sides. If I thought a mask mandate would save lives and save people, without a question, I would do it but I’m not sure it will.”
Pouech said masks don’t seem to have much impact on whether someone catches COVID and have just become a symbol.
Chair Merrily Lovell agreed that masks are a symbol and that is why it’s important — to make public places in town feel more secure. She said nine out of the 10 messages or letters the board has gotten from residents have begged the board to pass a mask mandate.
“I don’t see it creating more controversy. I see it being a comfort to people and that’s why I’m strongly in favor of it,” Lovell said.
In the end, Lovell cast the lone vote in favor of the mask mandate.
