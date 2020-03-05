In Tuesday’s election, Matt Krasnow was elected to a three-year term on the Charlotte Selectboard, defeating Maurice Harvey and Ed Stone.

Krasnow took 1,081 of the 1,480 votes cast or 73%.

James Faulkner ran unopposed and will assume the two-year selectboard term that had been held by Fritz Tegatz, who did not run for re-election.

In Hinesburg, challenger Jeff Tobrocke narrowly squeaked by Thomas Ayer to defeat the incumbent by five votes – 888 to 883 – for a two-year term on the selectboard.

Incumbent Merrily Lovell defeated challenger and former selectboard member Michael Bissonette, taking 1,034 votes to 783 for Bissonette. Lovell received nearly 57% of the votes cast.

Michael Loner, running unopposed, won the two years remaining on the three-year selectboard term that had been held by Aaron Kimball, who recently resigned.

