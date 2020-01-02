Carpenter-Carse Library: 2019 Top Books
Adult fiction books
• The Help by Kathryn Stockett
• The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins
• Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn
• Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
• A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
• Bury Your Dead (Book 6, Inspector Gamache Series) by Louise Penny
• How the Light Gets In (Book 9, Inspector Gamache Series) by Louise Penny
• A Trick of the Light (Book 7, Inspector Gamache Series) by Louise Penny
• The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson
• Kingdom of the Blind (Book 14, Inspector Gamache Series) by Louise Penny
Adult nonfiction books
• Educated by Tara Westover
• Hillybilly Elegy by J.D. Vance
• Bossypants by Tina Fey
• Being Mortal by Atul Gawande
• The Dirty Life: On Farming, Food and Love by Kristin Kimball
• Wild by Cheryl Strayed
• The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James
• The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot
• Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World that Can’t Stop Talking by Susan Cain
• The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls
Children’s books
• Fancy Nancy by Jane O’Connor
• Star Wars: The Complete Visual Dictionary by David West Reynolds
• Fancy Nancy and the Posh Puppy by Jane O’Connor
• Curious George by H.A. Rey
• Are You Ready to Play Outside? by Mo Willems
• Superhero School by Aaron Reynolds
• 365 Penguins by Jean-Luc Fromental
• If You Give a Dog a Donut by Laura Numeroff
• Llama Llama Mad at Mama by Anna Dewdney
• Today I Will Fly! by Mo Willems
Charlotte Library: 2019 Top Books
Fiction books
• Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
• The Overstory: A Novel by Richard Powers
• Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine: A Novel by Gail Honeyman
• Circe by Madeline Miller
• The Red Address Book by Sofia Lundberg
• Bowlaway: A Novel by Elizabeth McCracken
• The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
• Little Fires Everywhere: A Novel by Celeste Ng
• The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin
• There There by Tommy Orange
Nonfiction books
• Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe
• Koren in the Wild by Edward Koren
• A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II by Sonia Purnell
• JapanEasy: Classic and Modern Japanese Recipes to Cook at Home by Tim Anderson and Laura Edwards
• Voices of Powerful Women: Words of Wisdom from 40 of the World’s Most Inspiring Women by Zoe Sallis
• Dwelling: Simple Ways to Nourish Your Home, Body, and Soul by Melissa Michaels
• Calypso by David Sedaris
• The End of the End of the Earth: Essays by Jonathan Franzen
• Into a Raging Sea: My Life and the Pendleton Rescue by Bernie Webber
• Pawpaw: In Search of America’s Forgotten Fruit by Andrew Moore
Biographies
• Becoming by Michelle Obama
• All That You Leave Behind: A Memoir by Erin Lee Carr
• Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith, and Family by Garrard Conley
• Solitary by Albert Woodfox
• The Art of the Wasted Day by Patricia Hampl
• Running in the Family by Michael Ondaatje
• Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks by Stephen Davis
• From Scratch: 10 Meals, 175 Recipes, and Dozens of Techniques You Will Use Over and Over by Michael Ruhlman
• Promise Me, Dad by Joe Biden
Picture books
• Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann
• Sheep on a Ship by Nancy E. Shaw and Margot Apple
• Superworm by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler
• Llama Llama Time to Share by Anna Dewdney
• Cat on the bus by Aram Kim
• Inside Freight Train by Donald Crews
• Mermaid School by Joanne Stewart Wetzel and Julianna Swaney
• My Papa Is a Princess by Doug Cenko
• The Snowy Nap by Jan Brett
• Night Train, Night Train by Robert Burleigh and Wendell Minor