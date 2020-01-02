Download PDF Charlotte & Hinesburg: By the Numbers

Carpenter-Carse Library: 2019 Top Books

Adult fiction books

The Help by Kathryn Stockett

The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

Bury Your Dead (Book 6, Inspector Gamache Series) by Louise Penny

How the Light Gets In (Book 9, Inspector Gamache Series) by Louise Penny

A Trick of the Light (Book 7, Inspector Gamache Series) by Louise Penny

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson

Kingdom of the Blind (Book 14, Inspector Gamache Series) by Louise Penny

Adult nonfiction books

Educated by Tara Westover

Hillybilly Elegy by J.D. Vance

Bossypants by Tina Fey

Being Mortal by Atul Gawande

The Dirty Life: On Farming, Food and Love by Kristin Kimball

Wild by Cheryl Strayed

The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot

Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World that Can’t Stop Talking by Susan Cain

The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls

Children’s books

Fancy Nancy by Jane O’Connor

Star Wars: The Complete Visual Dictionary by David West Reynolds

Fancy Nancy and the Posh Puppy by Jane O’Connor

Curious George by H.A. Rey

Are You Ready to Play Outside? by Mo Willems

Superhero School by Aaron Reynolds

365 Penguins by Jean-Luc Fromental

If You Give a Dog a Donut by Laura Numeroff

Llama Llama Mad at Mama by Anna Dewdney

Today I Will Fly! by Mo Willems

Charlotte Library: 2019 Top Books

Fiction books

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

The Overstory: A Novel by Richard Powers

Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine: A Novel by Gail Honeyman

Circe by Madeline Miller

The Red Address Book by Sofia Lundberg

Bowlaway: A Novel by Elizabeth McCracken

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

Little Fires Everywhere: A Novel by Celeste Ng

The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin

There There by Tommy Orange

Nonfiction books

Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe

Koren in the Wild by Edward Koren

A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II by Sonia Purnell

JapanEasy: Classic and Modern Japanese Recipes to Cook at Home by Tim Anderson and Laura Edwards

Voices of Powerful Women: Words of Wisdom from 40 of the World’s Most Inspiring Women by Zoe Sallis

Dwelling: Simple Ways to Nourish Your Home, Body, and Soul by Melissa Michaels

Calypso by David Sedaris

The End of the End of the Earth: Essays by Jonathan Franzen

Into a Raging Sea: My Life and the Pendleton Rescue by Bernie Webber

Pawpaw: In Search of America’s Forgotten Fruit by Andrew Moore

Biographies

Becoming by Michelle Obama

All That You Leave Behind: A Memoir by Erin Lee Carr

Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith, and Family by Garrard Conley

Solitary by Albert Woodfox

The Art of the Wasted Day by Patricia Hampl

Running in the Family by Michael Ondaatje

Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks by Stephen Davis

From Scratch: 10 Meals, 175 Recipes, and Dozens of Techniques You Will Use Over and Over by Michael Ruhlman

Promise Me, Dad by Joe Biden

Picture books

Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann

Sheep on a Ship by Nancy E. Shaw and Margot Apple

Superworm by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler

Llama Llama Time to Share by Anna Dewdney

Cat on the bus by Aram Kim

Inside Freight Train by Donald Crews

Mermaid School by Joanne Stewart Wetzel and Julianna Swaney

My Papa Is a Princess by Doug Cenko

The Snowy Nap by Jan Brett

Night Train, Night Train by Robert Burleigh and Wendell Minor

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.