Restaurants, bars and other businesses around the state have closed their doors as social distancing becomes commonplace in hopes of suppressing coronavirus as it continues to spread. Papa Nick’s (above) said via its Facebook page: “We offer our full breakfast, lunch & dinner menu for take-out. We can take payment by phone and would be happy to bring your order to you at your vehicle if that’s your preference.” Hinesburg Public House displayed a sign on its doors announcing a 2-week closure. It, too, is using social media to reach potential customers, with daily updates provided so far to share what is available. On Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day, the restaurant packed 25 orders of corned beef and cabbage, portioned for families of four, according to its Facebook page.
Most Popular
Articles
- Coronavirus cancellations and updates
- Keeping Vermont weird
- Lamoille students come home fast after virus alert
- Arrest connected to fatal shooting in Lamoille County and drug deal
- Waterbury prepares for coronavirus
- Stackpole remembered as man of the people
- Vermont health officials prepare for arrival of coronavirus cases
- Skier looks over cliff, falls to his death
- Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department statistics, March 6-12
- Lamoille County: Shutdown kicks in to battle the virus
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.