Restaurants, bars and other businesses around the state have closed their doors as social distancing becomes commonplace in hopes of suppressing coronavirus as it continues to spread. Papa Nick’s (above) said via its Facebook page: “We offer our full breakfast, lunch & dinner menu for take-out. We can take payment by phone and would be happy to bring your order to you at your vehicle if that’s your preference.” Hinesburg Public House displayed a sign on its doors announcing a 2-week closure. It, too, is using social media to reach potential customers, with daily updates provided so far to share what is available. On Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day, the restaurant packed 25 orders of corned beef and cabbage, portioned for families of four, according to its Facebook page.

