Competitive Computing (C2) announced that they have appointed Tim Volk of Charlotte to their expanded their Board of Advisors.
Volk is a business leader with 30 years of broad-based consumer and business-to-business marketing experience in hospitality, energy, financial services, telecommunications and professional services. He has served as president of the regional marketing and communications firm Kelliher Samets Volk, with offices in Burlington and New York City, and today is a partner, advisor and shareholder.
“The players at C2 are highly accomplished tech navigators, helping clients find their way in the ever-changing IT landscape; indeed, helping them be more competitive via better technology,” said Volk. “My skills in marketing and branding, corporate governance and transition planning are complementary to C2’s tech edge. I’m happy to join the board and add all the value that I can.”
C2 CEO Marty Thieret said, “We’ve continued to build our advisory board with impactful thought leaders to support the growth and trajectory of C2. Tim fits into our strategic direction with his broad-based B2B and consumer marketing expertise. We are grateful for his background serving diverse corporate and non-profit boards, coupled with his extensive knowledge of marketing and strategic planning.”