Charlotte-based public relations firm, Junapr, has been named one of the most innovative public relations and communications firms in the U.S. by industry insider PR News.
The firm was awarded the 2022 Agency Elite Top 100 award at a virtual ceremony last week.
Additionally, in July, PR News named founder Nicole Junas Ravlin as one of the top women in public relations for 2021. Just 104 women across the country were honored. They were celebrated at a virtual gala on July 28.
“This is an incredible honor,” said Nicole Junas Ravlin, founder and CEO. “I have worked in the field of public relations and communications for over 25 years and have seen the industry evolve tremendously. I am incredibly proud of the work the Junapr team and I have accomplished. It’s been an exceptional time considering the pandemic and business uncertainty over the past 18 months.”
Junapr was founded in 2019 and primarily works with businesses and organizations in Vermont, across the U.S. and Europe.
