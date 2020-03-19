Charlotte resident Rachel Stein has been named executive director of KidsGardening, a Burlington-based national nonprofit for educators and youth garden leaders and volunteers.
“Rachel comes at an important time for our organization and the youth gardening movement,” said MJ Reale, KidsGardening Board of Directors Co-Chair. “We’re thrilled to have her experience and passion at the helm, to help further our collaborative and crucial impact with our programs and resources for children across the U.S.”
Stein, who is completing her graduate Master of Education degree with a concentration in Curriculum at St. Michael’s College, said, “This is a dream job for me. I believe deeply in the mission of KidsGardening. The work we do is absolutely critical to raising healthy kids, supporting strong and connected communities and advancing environmental sustainability.”
Her corporate experience includes sales and sports marketing, creating national programs and developing strong relationships with her sponsorship clientele. She co-founded Growing Great Schools in West Hartford, Conn., with the mission that students have access to local food, food education, sustainable gardening and physical activity.
The West Hartford Teachers Association honored her with the “Citizen of the Year” award for her work building outdoor classrooms and creating curriculum to support teachers’ and community leaders’ efforts to get more kids in the garden.
Since moving to Vermont in 2014, Stein initiated and became director of KidsCookVT, where she taught children about social justice through learning about food. The kids gardened, cooked and provided meals to their neighbors experiencing food-insecurity.
Stein lives with her husband, two daughters, 12 chickens, three barn cats and beloved dog, Finn.